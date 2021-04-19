Gator Volleyball Advances To Elite 8 in NCAA Tournament

The Florida Gator volleyball team advances to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament after a 3-1 win against Ohio State on Sunday night. Florida will now face Wisconsin in an Elite 8 game on Monday night.

Game Overview: NCAA Tournament Round Three

Florida took three out of four sets in its game against Ohio State. The Gators are the 8 seed in the tournament and the Buckeyes came in at number 9. This third round match ended with the Gators winning sets one, two and four.

Overall, Florida had 53 kills and 19 errors. Ohio State had more kills, with 58, but also more errors with 35.

Nothing like a late night victory 😎 Highlights ⤵️#GoGators pic.twitter.com/WGrRVyI4xi — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) April 19, 2021

Gators Set One

The Gators started strong against the Buckeyes, taking the first set 25-20.

In that set, Florida had 12 total kills and only six errors.

Gators Set Two

Florida also took set two 26-24.

The Gators in that game had 16 more kills and seven errors.

Gators Set Three

Ohio State prevented a blowout with a 25-23 victory over the Gators in set three.

During their third set defeat, the Gators had 15 kills and three errors.

Gators Set Four

Set four ended it all, though for the Buckeyes when Florida finished with a 25-16 victory. In their last set, the Gators only had 10 kills total with three more errors.

Florida Team Stats

Outside hitter T’ara Ceasar led the team in kills with 17 total. Thayer Hall followed behind with 11 for the game and Marlie Monserez had eight.

Libero Elli McKissock carried the team in digs with 19. Monserez had the second-most with 15 and Ceasar had 11.

Middle blocker Lauren Dooley led in total blocks with eight and Lauren Forte had the second-most with seven.

What’s Up Next in the Tournament?

The Gators have a quick turn-around into a regional final match up.

They play the number one seed for the tournament, Wisconsin, on Monday. First serve is at 6:30 p.m.