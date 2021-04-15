Florida Volleyball Advances in NCAA Tournament

The 19-3 Florida Gators volleyball team is the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They faced off today in round two against the 17-1, unranked Morehead State Eagles. The Gators won in three sets against the Eagles, pushing them forward in the tournament to the Regional Semifinals on Monday.

CHOMP CHOMP 🐊 (8) @GatorsVB is into the Round of 16 after a sweep of Morehead State (25-14, 25-19, 25-19).#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/dAWoHZXowP — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 15, 2021

Set One

The Gators took set one 25-14 with 12 kills and only three errors overall.

Thayer Hall lead the pack with 10 kills followed by Holly Carlton and Lauren Forte with nine.

On defense, Elli McKissock had 12 digs. Followed by Hall with 11.

Set Two

The Gators also took set two 25-19.

Hall led the team with seven kills for the set. She was followed by Carlton with six, then Lauren Forte with five.

Defensively, McKissock had the most digs for the team with six, followed by Hall with five.

The team had 14 kills total, and once again, three errors for the set.

Set Three

The Gators took set three 25-19. They had 15 total kills and five errors.

Hall carried the team in kills with a total of 10. Carlton and Forte both tied for the second-most with nine kills each.

Defensively, McKissock and Hall carried the team in digs once again, with 12 for McKissock and 11 for Hall.

& Florida advances to the program's 27th Regional Semifinal 🤩#GoGators pic.twitter.com/njqgILq1er — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) April 15, 2021

Florida Looking Ahead

On Sunday, the NCAA Tournament continues with the Regional Semifinals. Florida will be playing against No. 9 Ohio State.

Also competing in round three will be the winner of the Wisconsin versus Weber State match and the winner of the UCLA versus BYU match. The winner of these pairings will face off against the winner of the Ohio State versus Florida match on Tuesday.

Wisconsin and Weber State have their first serve at 7:00 p.m. today. UCLA and BYU do not start their match until 10:30 tonight.

Monday’s match for the Florida Gators will be their 27th Regional Semifinals appearance in program history.