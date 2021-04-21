The sports world reacts to the verdict of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, MN, on Tuesday afternoon. Millions of others across the world watched. They waited to hear the verdict for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The jury found Chauvin guilty to charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

WATCH: Derek Chauvin declared guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. https://t.co/olDOHgU9BV pic.twitter.com/bw6gKPqo4q — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2021

Athletes take a stand for injustice

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, while in Minneapolis police custody. A nine-minute video of Chauvin holding his knee in Floyd’s neck surfaced around the internet, causing an uproar across the United States.

After Floyd’s death, many athletes boycotted games in multiple leagues to protest the deaths of Black men and women caused by law enforcement. Almost nearly a year later, to Floyd’s death, the sports world reacts to the verdict of the Chauvin trial.

NBA players took a knee together during the national anthem to protest police violence and systemic racism. The games restarted after the coronavirus pandemic stopped play in March. pic.twitter.com/oVxf8eof6H — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 3, 2020

Sports world reacts after Derek Chauvin verdict

Many athletes and other prominent figures across the sports world shared their reactions on social media accounts, expressing their feelings on the guilty charges.

Here’s what the sports world had to say about Tuesday’s verdict:

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

Love Wins. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 20, 2021

Sending love and strength to Minn today, to the family and community of #GeorgeFloyd and so many others. Whatever happens, #derickchauvin killed George, we know this. Let’s continue to fight for a world where this doesn’t happen. #DefundThePolice #BlackLivesMatter — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) April 20, 2021

I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then I was hit with sadness because we are celebrating something that is clear as day. The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath toward this outcome is really telling. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 20, 2021

Today, justice was served for George Floyd. His loved ones can hopefully sleep easier. The time to collectively examine the treatment of Black people, in particular Black boys/men, by some law enforcement is long overdue. The path to healing must begin. #BlackLivesMatter — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 20, 2021

It's a beautiful thing when the judicial system works as it's intended! 👏🏾 — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) April 20, 2021

Coaches and players in the NBA chimed Tuesday night with their thoughts via Chuck Sivertsen:

Minnesota Sports Organizations react

Major sports leagues close to the incident expressed their thoughts starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx posting on social media Tuesday afternoon. Other organizations followed suit releasing statements.

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns spoke about the moment being bittersweet:

Former Gators react

Former Gators react towards the Tuesday’s verdict.

Wow! Glad to see accountability today with the verdict for George Floyd, but I can’t stop thinking of the many people who have been abused by systemic racism. Let’s celebrate this moment while acknowledging the path to true justice takes much more work. May God bless you all. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) April 21, 2021

Thank you Lord! — ahmad black (@ahmadblack35) April 20, 2021

Thank you God. Wrong is Wrong! — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 20, 2021

Moving forward

While there was justice served, many believe this a step forward, but there is still a long way to go until equality and police reform is fixed within the United States.

WAY MORE WORK TO DO. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 20, 2021

Today we saw some accountability for the murder of George Floyd. The fight for equality and police reform is far from over. I will continue to fight for real change, and as always, I encourage others from the hockey community to join. — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) April 20, 2021

