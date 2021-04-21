The Philadelphia Phillies, top, and the Miami Marlins hold a black ribbon in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement and in memory of George Floyd, before a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. Major League Baseball has already postponed a second scheduled game between Miami and Baltimore after more than a dozen Marlins players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the club to lock down in Philadelphia. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could resume their schedule is Wednesday, when they are set to play in Baltimore. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The sports world reacts to the verdict of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin

April 21, 2021

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, MN, on Tuesday afternoon. Millions of others across the world watched. They waited to hear the verdict for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The jury found Chauvin guilty to charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Athletes take a stand for injustice

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, while in Minneapolis police custody. A nine-minute video of Chauvin holding his knee in Floyd’s neck surfaced around the internet, causing an uproar across the United States.

After Floyd’s death, many athletes boycotted games in multiple leagues to protest the deaths of Black men and women caused by law enforcement. Almost nearly a year later, to Floyd’s death, the sports world reacts to the verdict of the Chauvin trial.

Sports world reacts after Derek Chauvin verdict

Many athletes and other prominent figures across the sports world shared their reactions on social media accounts, expressing their feelings on the guilty charges.

Here’s what the sports world had to say about Tuesday’s verdict:

Coaches and players in the NBA chimed Tuesday night with their thoughts via Chuck Sivertsen:

Minnesota Sports Organizations react

Major sports leagues close to the incident expressed their thoughts starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx posting on social media Tuesday afternoon. Other organizations followed suit releasing statements.

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns spoke about the moment being bittersweet:

Former Gators react

Former Gators react towards the Tuesday’s verdict.

Moving forward

While there was justice served, many believe this a step forward, but there is still a long way to go until equality and police reform is fixed within the United States.

 

Towns spoke about it being a step towards reform:

