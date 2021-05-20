Tim Tebow Signs Contract as a Tight End for the Jaguars

Tim Tebow is officially making his second run at the NFL. The 2007 Heisman winner signed a one-year deal as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday. The ex-quarterback will join offseason workouts Thursday to fight for a spot on the roster.

Breaking: Tim Tebow signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this morning, a source told @AdamSchefter. He will be on the field today for the team’s off-season program as he sets out to compete for a roster spot at tight end. pic.twitter.com/w56dVXsJGu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2021

Tebow Starting NFL Comeback

Tebow’s signing reunites him with former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer. Although he hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since 2012, Tebow stated he is excited for the opportunity to earn a spot on the Jaguars’ roster.

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

The former Florida quarterback was first drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. His NFL career lasted three seasons, two with the Broncos and one with the New York Jets. He went to New England in 2013 for training camp and Philadelphia in 2015 for preseason games; however, both franchises cut him before regular seasons began. After that, Tebow moved on from the NFL as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and started a baseball career, per ESPN.

While it’s exciting to see former college all-star Tebow back in a football uniform, it’s uncertain if he will earn a spot on the Jaguars’ roster. He has been out of the league for six years and hasn’t played in a regular-season game in nine years. The 33-year-old is the sixth tight end on the roster, competing for a spot with Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell, Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis, according to ESPN.

Jaguars Rookie Minicamp

Tebow will join his fellow Jacksonville teammates at the Jaguars’ offseason practices. Most of the players are in attendance at these team voluntary practices. Per a Jaguars interview, cornerback Shaquill Griffin said the energy is motivating these offseason practices.

“It’s a different mentality, it’s a different vibe, it’s a different energy,” Griffin said in an interview. “[We] really want to get better, everybody is working for each other. Everybody wants to see everybody improve.”

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. noted his motivation while preparing for the season.

“[We’re] energized,” he said in an interview. “Hungry. Self-motivated. I can keep going on and on. Great vibes, I can tell you that.”

It’ll be exciting to see how the Jaguars progress with their newest additions.