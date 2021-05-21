UF, NCAA Increases Fan Capacity For Sporting Events

The University of Florida will have full capacity at its athletic events from now on, per announcements made by the university and the NCAA.

Florida announced it plans to have full capacity for Gator football games and all other athletic events when fall semester begins. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin made the announcement official.

“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, along with campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans,” said Stricklin.

Florida Football

Football fans have waited a long time to pack the Swamp, after the seating capacity was limited in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Florida will now allow fans to fill the 88,548 seat stadium. It has been more than 14 months since full capacity for crowds were shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The long awaited “home field advantage” is now in affect and hopes of a better season are on the way.

Let’s go!!!! Who is ready to pack the SWAMP??? https://t.co/kdKJ47bQ12 — GatorsEquipment (@GatorsEquipment) May 18, 2021

Florida Softball and Baseball

The NCAA also recently announced that stadiums hosting NCAA events can now be at full capacity. That means when Florida’s softball team is hosting an NCAA Regional this weekend and hopefully Florida’s baseball team does the same sometime soon, the stadium venues will be allowed to full once again.

REPORT: NCAA will allow hosting sites to have full capacity stadiums. What does that mean for the #Gators softball and baseball teams?https://t.co/eqcydc6BL3 — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) May 19, 2021

This has been great news for the players and fans of University of Florida and the university is ready to move forward.

In making the announcement, the NCAA said masks and social distancing will not be required but that those rules could come under the guidance of local and state rules. Previously, the NCAA had announced a 50 percent capacity for sporting events, but that changed based on recommendations made from its medical advisory group.