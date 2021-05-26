Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers in Game Six

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers are hitting the ice tonight for game six of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Lightning are heading home for this matchup, after falling to the Panthers 4-1 in game five of the first round. This first round of the Stanly Cup Playoffs include 16 teams in a best of seven series.

“That’s a really good hockey team. They weren’t going to just roll over and die there. We knew it was going to be a tough series from the beginning. We put ourselves in a good position to go home for Game 6 and try to win a series. … We’ll expect better effort from our group next game,” Lightning captain Steven Steven Stamkos said.

Tampa Bay is currently leading the series 3-2. A win tonight seals the deal.

This pairing is also making history by being the first all Florida matchup featured in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Bolts are defending cup champions. Their strong offense won them three out of the four first games. In game six, the Bolts have a chance tonight to knock their rivals straight to elimination.

The Lightning didn’t just blame the loss on Knight’s come up, but reflected on personal team mistakes that need to get cleaned up before hitting the ice Wednesday night.

“After (the first period), I don’t think we generated many scoring chances, to be honest. We’ll review the tape, and we know we have to be better. We’re going to have to grind a little harder in those tough areas to create some second or third chances. I didn’t think we had that many (Monday),” Stamkos said.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers haven’t won a playoff series since 1996. Their 20-year-old goalie, fresh out of college, saved the team in game five. He stopped a total of 36 of 37.

Panthers win, 4-1, trail 3-2 in series, force Game 6 on Wednesday in Tampa. Goaltender Spencer Knight, 20, was splendid in first playoff start; stopped last 36 Lightning shots against him and is now 5-0 as an NHL starter. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 25, 2021

Game six will take place tonight at Amalie Arena with puck drop at 8 p.m. Live coverage of the matchup can be found at ESPN 98-ONE FM, 850 AM WRUF at 7:30 p.m.