Florida Gator Head Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

Florida head coaches Dan Mullen, Cam Newbauer, and Mike White will stay contracted with the Gators for the foreseeable future. Mullen and White extended their contracts through the 2027. While, Newbauer will remain at the head of Florida women’s basketball program until 2025.

Florida Football with Mullen

The former National Champion winning offensive coordinator received a warm welcome from Gator fans when he took over as head coach in 2018. During his three seasons as head coach with the Gators, Mullen holds a 29-9 overall record.

The Gators appeared in three consecutive bowl games under Mullen’s reign. Florida defeated Michigan, 41-15, in the 2018 Peach Bowl in Mullen’s first year. They followed up with a 2019 Orange Bowl victory over Virginia. In 2020, the Gators appeared in the Cotton Bowl suffering a 55-20 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Mullen’s contract will keep him with Florida until January 2027. Mullen will receive $7.6 million annually. Coach Mullen had this to say on his contract extension:

“We are very excited about the future of the Florida football program, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed on and off the field, Mullen said. We want to thank the UAA Board, President Fuchs, Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin, and the entire University of Florida community for their support.”

Newbauer Impact on Florida Women’s Basketball

Coach Newbauer earned a contract extension through 2025 earning $500,000 per year.

Newbauer recently completed his fourth season as head coach of Florida women’s basketball. Overall, the Gators have gone 46-71 under Newbauer since taking over in 2017. This past season, the Gators secured their first postseason victory since 2014 with a 66-65 victory over Charlotte in the WNIT.

Since taking over, Newbauer has placed an emphasis on the establishing the “We Over Me” culture. This extends to on court ball movement and working to impact the Gainesville community.

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin commented on coach Newbauer’s time with Florida.

“Cam is building his program the right way and making steady progress. It’s important that he have the time needed to continue that progress.”

Gator Men’s Basketball under Coach White

Head basketball coach, White, earned a two-year contract extension that will last until the end of the 2026-2027 season. White will earn $3.2 million a year after the 2021-2022 season.

During his six seasons with the Gators, White is 108-65 overall. In his second season with the Gators, White made his most notable post season run. The Gators advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2016-2017 season.

Coach White followed up with three more NCAA Tournament appearances the following seasons. The Gators were scheduled to appear in the 2020 NCAA Tournament that was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, Florida fell in the Round of 32 each of the past three seasons.

Stricklin noted this on coach White’s potential with Florida.