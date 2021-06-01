NBA Playoff Preview

Multiple NBA teams take the court for Game 5 of their Round 1 Playoff series. The Celtics, Nets, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Lakers and Suns will take the court tonight.

Brooklyn Head to Boston with 3-1 Lead

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Boston Celtics tonight in round one of the NBA playoffs. The Nets lead 3-1 against the Celtics heading into Game 5. The Celtics have a head to head record of 131-72 over the Nets.

Coming off his #NBAPlayoffs career-high 18 dimes last game, we showcase @JHarden13's best assists with the Nets!@BrooklynNets can advance with a Game 5 win vs. BOS tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kuUTpODHdN — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2021

Starting lineup for the Nets: James Harden (PG), Kyrie Irving (SG), Joe Harris (SF), Kevin Durant (PF), and Blake Griffin (C).

Starting lineup for the Celtics: Kemba Walker (PG), Marcus Smart (SG), Evan Fournier (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), and Tristan Thompson (C).

Trail Blazers tied with Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Denver Nuggets tonight in round one of the playoffs. The Trail Blazers are in game five of the playoffs and they are currently tied (2-2) against the Nuggets. The Portland Trail Blazers have a head to head record of 100-87 wins against the Nuggets.

The starting lineup for the Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (PG), CJ McCollum (SG), Norman Powell (SF), Robert Covington (PF), and Jusuf Nurkic (C).

The starting lineup for the Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo (PG), Will Barton (SG), Michael Porter Jr. (SF), Aaron Gordon (PF), and Nikola Jokic (C).

Damian Lillard (28.2 PPG, 7.5 APG) put together a big time season for the @trailblazers! Portland seeks a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 vs. DEN tonight at 9pm/et on NBA TV. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MzwRmMUNzu — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2021

Lakers to Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head with the Phoenix Suns tonight in round one of the playoffs. The Lakers are in game five of the playoffs and they are currently tied (2-2) against the Suns. The Los Angeles Lakers gave a head to head record of 146-109 against the Suns.

The starting lineup for the Lakers: Dennis Schroder (PG), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG), LeBron James (SF), Anthony Davis (PF), and Andre Drummond (C).

The starting lineup for the Suns: Chris Paul (PG), Devin Booker (SG), Mikal Bridges (SF), Jae Crower (PF), Deandre Ayton (C).