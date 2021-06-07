NBA Second Round Begins to Heat Up

Eight NBA teams faced off in the playoffs for a chance to compete and win the conference semifinals.
Yesterday in round one of the playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Philadelphia 76ers in game 1, 128-124, with the Hawks leading Philadelphia 1-0 in the series. The Hawks and the 76ers have an all-time head-to-head record of 196-191 with Philadelphia leading in wins.
Atlanta Hawks Key Players
Trae Young (G) averaged 35 points with 2 rebounds and 10 assists.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (G) averaged 21 points with 4 rebounds and 5 assists.
Clint Capela (C) averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Hawks vs. 76ers score, takeaways: Trae Young, Atlanta survive Game 1 after Joel Embiid, Philly storm back late
by @therealmikekbhttps://t.co/JUdAawgz6l pic.twitter.com/l26vfgNrSZ
— CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 6, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers Key Players
Joel Embiid (C) averaged 39 points with 9 rebounds and 4 assists.
Tobias Harris (F) averaged 20 points with 10 rebounds and 3 assists.
Ben Simmons (G) averaged 17 points with 4 rebounds and 10 assists.
Clippers vs the Mavericks
Yesterday in round one of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 with Los Angeles maintaining a 4-3 lead over Dallas. The Clippers are currently 4-3 in the series and the Mavericks are 3-4. Dallas leads Los Angeles in an all-time head-to-head record of 95-67.
Most points in a playoff game, Mavericks franchise history
1. Dirk Nowitzki: 50
2. Dirk Nowitzki: 48
t-3. Dirk Nowitzki: 46
t-3. Luka Doncic: 46 (Game 7 vs. Clippers) pic.twitter.com/ZfyfyNZRL1
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 6, 2021
Clippers Key Players
Kawhi Leonard (F) scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and 9 assists.
Marcus Morris Sr. (F) scored 23 points with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.
Paul George (G) scored 22 points with 6 rebounds and 10 assists.
Mavericks Key Players
These three players, Kristaps Porzingis (F), Dorian Finney-Smith (F), and Boban Marjanovic (C) all had double-doubles.
Bucks to Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets tonight in game 2 in the conference semifinals. The bucks have a record of 0-1 in the series and the Nets have a record of 1-0 with Brooklyn leading over Milwaukee. The Bucks lead the Nets in a head-to-head record of 104-75 with the Bucks taking the lead.
James Harden will miss game 2 of the conference semifinals because of right hamstring tightness.
ROUND 2 ▪️ GAME 2
NETS VS. BUCKS
BROOKLYN, NY
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @NBAonTNT
📻 @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/G8uBtkgdMw
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 7, 2021
Bucks Key Players and Projected Starters
- Blake Griffin (PF)
- Kevin Durant (SF)
- Bruce Brown (PG)
- Joe Harris (SF)
- Kyrie Irving (PG)
Nets Key Players and Projected Starters
- Brook Lopez (C)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF)
- P.J Tucker (C)
- Khris Middleton (SF)
- Jrue Holiday (SG)
Nuggets to Suns
The Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns tonight in game 1 in the conference semifinals. The Suns have a head-to-head record of 98-84 against the Nuggets with Phoenix taking the lead over Denver.
Catch tonight's #NBAPlayoffs doubleheader on TNT 🔥@Bucks vs. @BrooklynNets // 7:30pm ET@nuggets vs. @Suns // 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/Q7UrGODzvC
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 7, 2021
Nuggets Key Players and Projected Starters
- Nikola Jokic (C)
- Aaron Gordon (SF)
- Michael Porter Jr. (SF)
- Austin Rivers (PG)
- Facundo Campazzo (PG)
Suns Key Players and Projected Starters
- Deandre Ayton (PF)
- Jae Crowder (SF)
- Mikal Bridges (SF)
- Devin Brooker (SG)
- Chris Paul (PG)