NBA Second Round Begins to Heat Up

Eight NBA teams faced off in the playoffs for a chance to compete and win the conference semifinals.

Yesterday in round one of the playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Philadelphia 76ers in game 1, 128-124, with the Hawks leading Philadelphia 1-0 in the series. The Hawks and the 76ers have an all-time head-to-head record of 196-191 with Philadelphia leading in wins.

Atlanta Hawks Key Players

Trae Young (G) averaged 35 points with 2 rebounds and 10 assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (G) averaged 21 points with 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

Clint Capela (C) averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawks vs. 76ers score, takeaways: Trae Young, Atlanta survive Game 1 after Joel Embiid, Philly storm back late by @therealmikekbhttps://t.co/JUdAawgz6l pic.twitter.com/l26vfgNrSZ — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 6, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers Key Players

Joel Embiid (C) averaged 39 points with 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Tobias Harris (F) averaged 20 points with 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

Ben Simmons (G) averaged 17 points with 4 rebounds and 10 assists.

Clippers vs the Mavericks

Yesterday in round one of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 with Los Angeles maintaining a 4-3 lead over Dallas. The Clippers are currently 4-3 in the series and the Mavericks are 3-4. Dallas leads Los Angeles in an all-time head-to-head record of 95-67.

Most points in a playoff game, Mavericks franchise history

1. Dirk Nowitzki: 50

2. Dirk Nowitzki: 48

t-3. Dirk Nowitzki: 46

t-3. Luka Doncic: 46 (Game 7 vs. Clippers) pic.twitter.com/ZfyfyNZRL1 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 6, 2021

Clippers Key Players

Kawhi Leonard (F) scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Marcus Morris Sr. (F) scored 23 points with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Paul George (G) scored 22 points with 6 rebounds and 10 assists.

Mavericks Key Players

These three players, Kristaps Porzingis (F), Dorian Finney-Smith (F), and Boban Marjanovic (C) all had double-doubles.

Bucks to Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets tonight in game 2 in the conference semifinals. The bucks have a record of 0-1 in the series and the Nets have a record of 1-0 with Brooklyn leading over Milwaukee. The Bucks lead the Nets in a head-to-head record of 104-75 with the Bucks taking the lead.

James Harden will miss game 2 of the conference semifinals because of right hamstring tightness.

Bucks Key Players and Projected Starters

Blake Griffin (PF) Kevin Durant (SF) Bruce Brown (PG) Joe Harris (SF) Kyrie Irving (PG)

Nets Key Players and Projected Starters

Brook Lopez (C) Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) P.J Tucker (C) Khris Middleton (SF) Jrue Holiday (SG)

Nuggets to Suns

The Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns tonight in game 1 in the conference semifinals. The Suns have a head-to-head record of 98-84 against the Nuggets with Phoenix taking the lead over Denver.

Nuggets Key Players and Projected Starters

Nikola Jokic (C) Aaron Gordon (SF) Michael Porter Jr. (SF) Austin Rivers (PG) Facundo Campazzo (PG)

Suns Key Players and Projected Starters