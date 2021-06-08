NCAA Sets 2021 Baseball Super Regional Schedule

The crème de la crème for the 2021 NCAA baseball season are set to take their talents to Super Regional play.

This afternoon, Virginia surpassed Old Dominion to join the other 15 teams that have punched their tickets. The 16 teams are set to meet June 11-13. Among those teams are Texas Tech, a five-time Big 12 champions and four-time College World Series champions. Last but not least, USF the underdog team of the competition.

The Eight Supers Sites

June 11

No. 13 East Carolina and No. 4 Vanderbilt will begin the festivities at noon on June 11th. The Pirates advanced to the Super Regional after outlasting Charlotte 7-5. Vanderbilt, on their end, played an electrifying game to overcome Georgia 14-11.

Right after, Stanford will go against Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Then, at 6 p.m., NC State will play at Arkansas. Ole Miss and Arizona close the day at 9 p.m.

June 12-13

The following games will play on Saturday and Sunday, and Monday if necessary. Saturday’s games start at noon with DBU taking on Virginia. Notre Dame plays Mississippi State at 2 p.m. LSU will go against Tennessee at 7 p.m. Then, South Florida will play Texas 9 p.m.

This weekend’s Super Regional Schedule ⬇️ https://t.co/lSd4Msz0EX — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 8, 2021

South Florida in the Super Regional

A team from Florida will be at the Super Regional. And it is the one you may not have seen coming.

🗓 Battle of the Horns begins on Saturday in Austin.#HornsUp 🤘 https://t.co/MV4WcfUt3m — USF Baseball (@USFBaseball) June 8, 2021

Talk about an underdog story.

USF ranked last in the preseason AAC Coaches Poll. Against all odds, the team won the American Athletic Conference, became the Gainesville Regional Champion and now head to the NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history.

USF will have a chance to make more baseball history.

Next-Up

The Men’s College World Series will be determined after the Super Regional games and be announced on June 14. The World Series first round will be on June 19-20.