Rays Beat Phillies; Cruz Returns from COVID-19 Procedures To Propel Win

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to play excellent baseball as Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning to help the Rays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Tuesday night. Cruz just returned to the lineup after going through COVID-19 procedure and he also played first base for the first time in his career. He had an excellent offensive night as well, with hits in the first and sixth innings before his game-winning double.

A late Rays rally? You don't say pic.twitter.com/RKRaFGQiXJ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 25, 2021

At the Plate

Brandon Lowe opened up the scoring in the top of the fourth after he singled to bring home Wander Franco but the Phillies responded immediately in the bottom of the fourth when second baseman Brad Miller doubled to right field to tie the game at 1-1 before the Cruz double to left-center scored the winning runs.

On the Mound

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen pitched five innings and struck out one while allowing only one run and four hits. Andrew Kittredge pitched the final two innings, striking out four. Meanwhile, Phillies starter Ranger Suarez gave up one run and six hits through the six and two thirds innings he pitched. Suarez managed to strike out seven of the Rays hitters.

30 over .500 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 25, 2021

The Phillies will look for redemption in a Wednesday night match up as they send Zack Wheeler to the mound. Meanwhile, Tampa will give Ryan Yarborough the start.