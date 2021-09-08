Gouraige Talks on Gators Offense

Richard Gouraige the 6 foot 5 Redshirt Junior from Tampa, Florida, who appeared in all 12 games in 2020 is returning to his hometown to play against USF.

Gouraige said that he’s been getting a lot of calls from friends and family asking for tickets to go out and support the team since it’s home for him.

Looking at the Team Offensively

Gouraige talks on how the team dominated the ball and how the team works together.

“Every day in practice we are always doing good chemistry and we work on each other and correct each other and try to make as best players as best as we can.”

Going into the season they knew there were different quarterbacks and the offense will change. Gouraige said it’s about dialing in and focusing on strong suits and execute with these type of players.

While he was feeling kind of nervous for his first outing at the left tackle spot in the game, he just settled down and played his game and everything happened naturally.

With the Alabama game coming up the team has been preparing and taking it day by day to stride forward.

The Florida Gators played well offensively in their home opener against the Florida Atlantic Owls, winning the matchup 35-14. The Gators had 553 yards of total offense across 81 plays.

The Gators will play their next game against the University of South Florida on Saturday Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. as they look for their second win of the season. The last matchup between the two teams was on Sept. 11, 2010. The Gators won 38-14 in their first matchup with their in-state opponent.

The Gators than play against Alabama on Saturday Sep. 18 at 3:30 p.m. Their last matchup was on Dec. 19, 2020 and the gators lost 52-46. As the team prepares offensively before going against Alabama who they have lost the last seven matchups against. They will continue to work together and try not to get ahead of themselves.