Meyer’s Comments on Jags Mistakes

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer describes his team’s week one loss as “inexcusable.” A loss is what starts Meyer’s NFL tenure.

The Jags fell 37-21 against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but are hoping to redeem themselves for week two’s matchup facing the Denver Broncos.

This also marks the team’s 16th consecutive regular-season loss, dating back to their victory against the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

Mistakes on the Field

Most offensive mistakes made on the field were self inflicted. The offense was called on nine penalties, of which seven were enforced. The team also dropped multiple first-half passes. On the Jags’ first five drives, they were called for eight penalties, including having too many players on the field, illegal formations, and for holding. They were also penalized for having twelve men in an offensive huddle. At halftime, the Jags trailed the Texans 27-7. This is the largest halftime deficit Meyer has seen coaching a team since Florida followed Alabama 24-3 in 2010.

This game was a debut for the first-overall pick, Trevor Lawrence. He threw for 332 yards and scored three touchdowns on 51 pass attempts. However, he also threw back-to-back interceptions on second-quarter drives. Despite the mistakes and disappointing start for a debuting quarterback, he still believes in his team.

I still believe in this team. I still know what we are capable of. We did

some good things. We started off with some penalties, three and out. But after that we had a couple good drives. There’s a lot of good things there and we have to keep doing those and learn from the bad.

Urban Meyer

Meyers comments on the errors on offense.

Meyers chalks up most mistakes to lack of focus and discipline.

He explains that Trevor Lawrence’s mistakes were correctable.