Gator Volleyball Falls to FSU, 3-1

The Florida Gator volleyball team (4-4) lost to the Florida State Seminoles (7-2) in four sets Wednesday night in Tallahassee. The number 14 Gators have dropped their last three matches.

Strong Start

Florida jumped to an early lead and took set 1 of the match, 26-24. The in-state rivals rallied back-and-forth throughout the set, holding the score within a three-point margin. The Gators denied two match-points by the Seminoles and finished the set with a 4-0 run. The Gators hit .316 in the first set with 16 kills.

Florida State dominated the second set 25-15. The Seminoles would continue to shut down the Gators in the third set, jumping out to the early 7-1 lead. Florida State controlled the tempo of the third set and did not allow the Gators to take the lead. The Seminoles took set three 25-19 and set four 25-20 to win the match. Wednesday marked the Gators’ first loss to the Seminoles since 2016.

Standout Performances

In her first career start, sophomore Sofia Victoria had a team-leading 24 kills and 10 digs against the Seminoles. Victoria recorded two consecutive kills at the end of set one to to give the Gators the lead. Senior Marlie Monserez also had a notable performance, providing 50 assists and eight digs throughout the match. Sophomore Elli McKissock led the backcourt with 17 digs and two aces. It marked the fifth time McKissock has served two or more aces in a match, adding to her total of 14 service aces on the year.

Florida recorded seven blocks as a team. Thayer Hall led with three and Lauren Dooley and Marlie Monserez each recorded two blocks apiece.

Up Next

The Gators close out nonconference play this weekend as they’re set to host Coastal Carolina in a two-match series. Saturday’s match is scheduled for 12 p.m. and Sunday’s match at 1 p.m. at Stephen C. O’Connell Center.