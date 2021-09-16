LSU hosts Central Michigan

The LSU Tigers (1-1) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said the team is excited to possess home-field advantage and play in front of their fans once more.

LSU

The purple and gold redeemed themselves after suffering an unexpected 38-27 loss to UCLA Sept. 4. The Tigers earned their stripes, defeating the McNeese State Cowboys 34-7 on Sept. 11, however, Orgeron said his squad has plenty of room for improvement.

LSU’s heavily-armed offense averages 30.5 points and 342.5 total yards per game. Additionally, Junior kicker Cade York shattered the record for the longest field goal in Tiger Stadium twice with 55 and 56 yard kicks.

The Tigers defense is No. 1 in the SEC in sacks. In order to succeed, LSU prepares to put a halt to the Chippewas running game.

“They run the ball very well,” Orgeron said.

Central Michigan

The Chippewas blew out the Robert Morris Colonials 45-0 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, in week two. Central Michigan tallied 21 points on RMU in the second quarter alone.

Redshirt freshman Lew Nichols III leads head coach Jim McElwain’s team in virtually every aspect offensively. The running back had 135 rushing yards against the Missouri Tigers Sep. 4. Orgeron said Nichols is an outstanding running back.

The Matchup

Saturday marks the first meeting between the programs. McElwain is the first of two former SEC head coaches to return to Death Valley in 2021.

While the matchup is unanticipated, Orgeron said Former Florida Gators coach McElwain’s team is not to be doubted.

The game can be streamed on SEC Network.