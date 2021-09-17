Florida Volleyball Looks To Bounce Back This Weekend Against Coastal Carolina

Florida Volleyball is out to break a three-match losing streak this weekend as they host Coastal Carolina. The two-match series will begin at noon on Saturday and will close with a Sunday match at 1 p.m.

Rough Patch

Florida Volleyball traveled to Tallahassee on Wednesday this week where they lost in four sets to Florida State. The loss brought Florida to a three-match losing streak and put their overall record at 4-4. Despite the tough match, the Gators put up impressive numbers on the board.

Outside hitter Sofia Victoria made a huge impact on her first career start when she recorded her first double-double. Victoria posted 24 kills and 10 digs. Also on the leaderboard, T’ara Ceasar added 10 kills and 10 digs of her own. Setter Monserez gave her offense 50 assists.

In order to get back on track, Florida Volleyball needs to lessen the number of service errors, keep the ball in system, and overall bring back the fire that we saw earlier this season against Minnesota.

Coastal Carolina is 6-2 so far in the season. The Chanticleers competed in the Chanticleer Classic tournament where they came out with three wins under their belt.

Chanticleers Go 2-0 on Saturday With Wins Over Radford and UNCW https://t.co/AO7COjlY72 — CCU Volleyball (@CoastalVball) September 12, 2021

The Gators will close out the non-conference play of the season this weekend against Coastal Carolina. First serve is slated for 12 p.m. this Saturday.