Rashad Torrence looks forward to Tennessee Game

Gators defenseman Rashad Torrence II discussed looking ahead at the matchup against Tennessee during a press conference.

Background of No. 22

Torrence is a sophomore student at UF, from Atlanta.

So far this season, Torrence has had a total of 16 tackles. Against Alabama alone, he made eight total tackles including five solo tackles.

He started in the season opener game against Florida Atlantic where he recorded three tackles and three starts at safety.

Not only is he impressive on the field, but he also is off the field making the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Respects to Alabama

Florida had a devastatingly close loss to Alabama with a score of 31-29.

Stats of the game: All four touchdowns for @GatorsFB came from run plays 2 from – @IRep229. Florida had 439 total yards to @AlabamaFTBL's 324. The Gators defense recorded 7 TFLs and 7 pass breakups. Final score: 31-29 Alabama wins#GoGators #chompchomp pic.twitter.com/N7Y7f7uKgc — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) September 18, 2021

Torrence mentioned what he learned when he walked off the field after such a thrilling performance.

“That showed me that we had a lot more in us than I thought,” he said. “I knew we had the potential, but that really showed me that we could perform at a high level, and that’s something we can do consistently.”

Torrence also mentioned the positive impact the fans had on the team’s performance.

Looking Forward to Tennessee

This Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m., the Florida Gators will be back in the swamp to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Torrence acknowledges Tennessee’s strengths but is hopeful to take home the win come Saturday. The Volunteers are 2-1 heading into Saturday’s matchup. Their offense has scored over 30 points in each contest so far this season.

Saturday will be a much-anticipated game with Florida leading in their all-game series, 30-20.