Razorbacks and Aggies Set For Top-25 Matchup

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) travel to Arkansas to take on the 16th ranked Razorbacks (3-0). Both teams are coming off dominant wins over their week three opponents, and the Aggies are riding an 11-game win streak dating back to last season. Arkansas is back in the top 25 for the first time since 2016, after an impressive win over the Texas Longhorns in week two. Additionally, the Razorbacks look to halt a nine game losing streak to the Aggies in the Southwest Classic.

Key for Razorbacks

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has been a rising star in college football. The sophomore is getting it done both on the ground and through the air, rushing for 180 yards with two rushing touchdowns. And, he has thrown for 632 yards in the air with four passing touchdowns.

Additionally, the Arkansas run game has dominated its opponents so far this season. They have five offensive players who have rushed for over 100 yards including 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Aggies have one of the best defenses in the country, only allowing 17 points through three games. Not to mention, they have held opposing teams to 77.3 yards passing per game. Jefferson will have his hands full with the Aggies secondary, but if the Razorbacks can keep dominating the run game, expect a high scoring game for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman thinks the running backs coach has done an impressive job thus far.

QB Biggest Question For the Aggies

The Aggies looked dominant against Kent State in week one, cruising to a 41-10 win. Although Haynes King threw three interceptions, it was evident that he was going to lead the Aggies behind center for the rest of the season. He threw for two touchdowns and 292 yards in his first game replacing Kellen Mond. However, in the first half of the Aggies game against Colorado, King suffered a fractured leg, sidelining him until mid-October.

Zach Calzada replaced King in week two, but struggled against a poor Buffaloes defense. Although he looked better against New Mexico State, Calzada will face a hostile environment in his first true SEC road start. So far this season, Calzada has a 51.4 completion percentage, a stat he will have to improve this weekend if Texas A&M wants to keep its SEC West title hopes alive.

The Aggie defense, despite its strong start to the season, will be up against a physical Arkansas team that is relentless on both ends. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher knows how tough this Arkansas team is and praised their ground game.

Possibly the best game this weekend, expect another SEC shootout between the Razorbacks and Aggies. If the Razorbacks can keep dominating on the ground and use their home environment to their advantage, we could see a potential new challenger to Alabama in the SEC West.