Andrew DeClercq joins UF Athletic Hall of Fame

The 2020 UF Athletic Hall of Fame had nine recent inductees.

Every year, the F Club selects members who’ve shined in their prospective sports. The selection is based on three categories: Gator Greats, Distinguished Letterwinners, and Honorary Letterwinners. Gator Greats are players that brought recognition to the University during their time and accomplishments as an athlete for the program, whereas Honorary Letterwinners are retired coaches or staff that were not athletes or Letterwinners, but still led their team to success through personal efforts.

This 2020 class is comprised of members who have led their teams through 13 SEC Championships, 5 SEC tournament titles, 5 national titles, and 15 individual NCAA titles.

The 2020 Hall of Fame consists of eight Gator Greats and an Honorary Letterwinner.

2020 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Honorary Letterwinner is former basketball coach Billy Donovan. He was the Men’s Basketball coach from 1996 to 2015 and led his team to four Final Four appearances.

The eight Gator Greats include Tim Tebow, Hamid Mirzadeh, Mariam Kevkishvili, Brandon James, Shaune Fraser, and Andrew DeClercq.

Andrew DeClercq

DeClercq was a former Men’s Basketball player from 1991 to 1995. He assisted his team in reaching the 1994 Final Four and was a three time all SEC selection. DeClercq also made history with Florida by breaking and still holding the record for most consecutive starts. He started all 128 games as a Gator. DeClercq made history with rebounds as well. He totaled 958 in his time with Florida, ranking him third in Florida history. He ended his time as a Florida Gator by entering the 1995 NBA draft. The Golden State Warriors selected DeClercq in the second round as the 34th overall pick. He played for the Golden State Warriors for two seasons, before playing with the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic.

He explains his reaction to finding out the news.

Andrew DeClercq explains why he chose Florida in the first place, saying a main reason was the coach at the time.