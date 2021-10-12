Todd Grantham talks DBs, LSU

The Florida Gators won 42-0 against the Vanderbilt Commodores during this year’s homecoming game. The Gators were able to get a shutout win with the help of Todd Grantham and his defense.

The Gators have a lot of energy from this win and will need to bring that same energy to Louisana this Saturday. Grantham spoke to the media about the long-time rivalry against LSU and said they recognize LSU’s physical abilities and believe the team has to bring the same level of resilience to compete against them.

Defense’s Performance

When Todd Grantham was asked to give a midseason report on his defense he said that the team has done a great job this season working as a “unit.”

While it seems like players are going due to injury Grantham was asked how he keeps the consistency with the team’s ability to play. Grantham said because they played a lot of players in the first two games it allowed room for injured players to sit out and be replaced with guys who have had some experience. In addition, the coaching staff has put an emphasis on cross-training the players.

Grantham discussed how the team is doing a great job at adapting and how players are able to be put in and adapt to the situation.

Looking Ahead

Grantham discussed what the defensive back needs to do for this Saturday’s game against rival LSU.

The Florida Gators are looking forward to traveling to Louisana this weekend to play LSU. Todd Grantham said LSU will be a tough team to play but as long as the Gators play to their abilities they will do great.

The Gators travel to Louisana to play LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16.