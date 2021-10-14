High School Football Preview: Newberry and Columbia

This weekend has a whole slate of high school football in Alachua County.

Thursday Night Lights

Newberry at Eastside

Newberry High School is on a one-game losing streak and is 3-3 on the season.

Eastside is 0-6 and looking to put up a win with only four more games left in the season.

Head coach for Newberry Ed Johnson said that despite Eastside’s record, they are getting better every week.

Friday Night Lights

Hawthorne goes to Titusville Astronaut

Hawthorne is 5-0.

Titusville Astronaut is 1-4.

Hollis Christian Academy is at Union County

Hollis Christian Academy is 2-2.

Union County is 6-0.

Chiefland travels to Lafayette

Chiefland is 6-0.

Lafayette is 5-1.

Dixie County at Fort White

Dixie County is 3-3.

Fort White is 3-2.

Bronson vs. Franklin County

Bronson is 3-3.

Franklin County is 0-5.

Hamilton County goes to Trenton

Hamilton County is 1-5.

Trenton is 2-4.

Williston is at Eustis

Williston is 0-6.

Eustis is 5-2.

Umatilla travels to Bell

Umatilla is 3-3.

Bell is 3-4.

Buchholz at Tall Chiles

Buchholz is 5-1.

Tall Chiles is 3-4.

Cedar Creek Christian vs. Oak Hall

Cedar Creek Christian is 0-6.

Oak Hall is 4-1.

Cornerstone Charter Academy goes to St. Francis

Cornerstone Charter Academy is 0-4.

St. Francis is 0-6.

Wildwood is at PK Yonge

Wildwood is 3-2.

PK Yonge is 3-3.

Santa Fe travels to St. John Paul II

Santa Fe is 0-6.

St. John Paul II is 0-5.

Middleburg at Gainesville

Middleburg is 4-2.

Gainesville is 4-2.

Bradford vs. Baldwin

Bradford is 3-3.

Baldwin is 3-2.

Columbia goes to Orange Park

Columbia High School heads to Orange Park in an away-game face-off. CHS is 5-2 and Orange Park is 2-4.

Head football coach for Columbia, Demetric Jackson, said he is happy with the team’s position and its progress.

Game times

All game times are set for 7 p.m.

*All team records are listed as seen on the MaxPreps website.