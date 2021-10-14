High School Football Preview: Newberry and Columbia

This weekend has a whole slate of high school football in Alachua County.
Thursday Night Lights
Newberry at Eastside
Newberry High School is on a one-game losing streak and is 3-3 on the season.
Eastside is 0-6 and looking to put up a win with only four more games left in the season.
Head coach for Newberry Ed Johnson said that despite Eastside’s record, they are getting better every week.
Friday Night Lights
Hawthorne goes to Titusville Astronaut
Hawthorne is 5-0.
Titusville Astronaut is 1-4.
Hollis Christian Academy is at Union County
Hollis Christian Academy is 2-2.
Union County is 6-0.
Chiefland travels to Lafayette
Chiefland is 6-0.
Lafayette is 5-1.
Dixie County at Fort White
Dixie County is 3-3.
Fort White is 3-2.
Bronson vs. Franklin County
Bronson is 3-3.
Franklin County is 0-5.
Hamilton County goes to Trenton
Hamilton County is 1-5.
Trenton is 2-4.
Williston is at Eustis
Williston is 0-6.
Eustis is 5-2.
Umatilla travels to Bell
Umatilla is 3-3.
Bell is 3-4.
Buchholz at Tall Chiles
Buchholz is 5-1.
Tall Chiles is 3-4.
Cedar Creek Christian vs. Oak Hall
Cedar Creek Christian is 0-6.
Oak Hall is 4-1.
Cornerstone Charter Academy goes to St. Francis
Cornerstone Charter Academy is 0-4.
St. Francis is 0-6.
Wildwood is at PK Yonge
Wildwood is 3-2.
PK Yonge is 3-3.
Santa Fe travels to St. John Paul II
Santa Fe is 0-6.
St. John Paul II is 0-5.
Middleburg at Gainesville
Middleburg is 4-2.
Gainesville is 4-2.
Bradford vs. Baldwin
Bradford is 3-3.
Baldwin is 3-2.
Columbia goes to Orange Park
Columbia High School heads to Orange Park in an away-game face-off. CHS is 5-2 and Orange Park is 2-4.
Head football coach for Columbia, Demetric Jackson, said he is happy with the team’s position and its progress.
Game times
All game times are set for 7 p.m.
*All team records are listed as seen on the MaxPreps website.