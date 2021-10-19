Nick Rolovich has been been relieved of his duties as Washington State football head coach after refusing the Covid-19 vaccination.

Nick Rolovich has been terminated by Washington State, per a university source. Terminated for cause, along with the other unvaccinated WSU assistants. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 18, 2021

Rolovich refused it despite the required state mandate. The University confirmed its decision Monday evening, and also revealed its expulsion of four other members of the coaching staff for not complying. These include Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann, and Mark Weber.

Washington’s Governor Jay Inslee required state employees to have both doses of the vaccine by Monday in order to save their positions.

His Contract

He had a contract with the school that lasted up until June 2025, but it stated that he could be fired on the grounds of legal cause, such as not complying to WSU policy. Rolovich was on a $3.1m salary. He tried to get an exemption for religious reasons, but the University’s Director of Athletics, Pat Chun, explained that the appeal had been denied.

What’s Next

Rolovich led his team 4-3 this season so far after winning their last 3 games. The Cougars are coming fresh off a 34-31 win Saturday after facing Stanford. However, WSU still has five matchups left to finish out the regular season.

Defensive Coordinator Jacob Dickert is taking over as interim head coach. He will lead the team into Saturdays game against Brigham Young.

☑️ 2nd Shot Complete. We all have a choice, but I am Proud to do my part to #StopTheSpread and can’t wait to see fans at Martin Stadium this fall. pic.twitter.com/O4hTEhiRyU — Jacob Dickert (@CoachDickert) May 7, 2021

Pat Chun

This has been a constant battle for months. It started back in July when Nick Rolovich took to Twitter to discuss his stance on the vaccination. Pat Chun explains that this was an on going conversation.

Chun discusses the clear deadline the University set for its employees.

He talks about the plan moving forward, explaining that health and safety is top priority.

He refers to this as a disheartening day for the program.

The University is currently on the lookout for five new members of the coaching staff.