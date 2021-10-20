Urban Meyer celebrates first NFL win

NFL rookie Lawrence and Urban Meyer get their first win
Paulina Castro October 20, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars celebrated after a victorious 23-20 win against the Miami Dolphins in London on Saturday. This win against the Dolphins was coach Urban Meyer’s first win as an NFL coach. As well as, the Jaguars’ first win of the season. The Jaguars have not won a game in over a year.

Meyer and Emotional Celebration

When Urban Meyer was asked how he felt about the win he said,

“I am just so excited for the guys and how hard they work. I have been talking about this locker room and this team.”

Meyer later continued to add, “I know it’s one game and…I just know I love these players and it was great to see their faces after that game.”

The new addition to the team, kicker Matthew Wright made a 53-yard field goal and won the game for the team. Meyer was impressed with the team as they were down three offensive players and two captains.

Coach Meyer has won three National Championships at the college level. He was asked how emotional this win felt in comparison to his National Championship games and he said,

“I think it was [as emotional], maybe even including some of those big ones.”

Meyer added, “It was a celebration of overcoming some [adversity].”

“Guys like Cam Robinson and Josh Allen, a lot of people invest a lot into this organization. It was just great to see that. I just stared at them. I just really enjoyed watching them,” said Meyer.

The Jaguars will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 31st.

 

