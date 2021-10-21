Myreon Jones excited to join Gators Hoops

Myreon Jones has only been on campus for the last three months but has already realized that the weather, food and people are better in the Swamp.

After three seasons at Penn State, Jones joined the transfer portal and in April committed to Coach Mike White. When recruiting Pen State’s leading scorer, Coach White told Jones he would be getting the opportunity to showcase parts of his game that people haven’t seen before.

Adjusting to a new position

At Penn State Jones was used as a high-scoring guard, but with the Gators he’s been playing more at the point. He hasn’t played in the one position since high-school, so Jones has been putting in the work this pre-season.

In workouts he’s been perfecting his ball handling and passing skills. On the defensive end, Jones is good at getting in the passing lanes, but he knows he needs to get stronger so he can lockdown bigger guards.

Florida lost Tre Mann, Ques Glover and Noah Locke after the 2020-2021 season. These three guards were a huge asset to the team and Jones is looking to fill their shoes.

Gator Hoops chemistry

The 2021-2022 Gators basketball team has four transfers, three of which were leading scorers for their previous team. This hasn’t negatively affected the team dynamic because no ones had a selfish mindset and they all play for each other.

SEC vs. Big Ten

When Jones left Penn State, he also left the Big Ten to join the SEC. Both are competitive conferences, but their game styles are different. In the SEC the pace is quicker whereas in the Big Ten it’s a slower game with teams that are more experienced, according to Jones.

As a Birmingham native, Jones grew up in the heart of the SEC. In high-school he never focused on playing for a particular conference. He just wanted to play college basketball. After leaving up north to come to Florida, Jones’ family is excited that he’s closer to home.

Watch Jones and the Gators play their first home game on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the O’Connell Center.