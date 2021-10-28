Gators Elam returning to Field

After missing the last four games with a knee injury, Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam is ready to make his return.

Since the absence of the projected first round pick, the Gators have dropped two of their last three games.

Feeling good about his chances to return this week, Elam has remained focused through practices and anticipates a great game this week against the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Having his abilities against a team with the offensive prowess of the Bulldogs will be vital to the Gators success on defense. With the Gators playoff hopes derailed, Elam was expected to opt out for the rest of the season.

A hard worker, Elam displays his passion on the field and will not be quitting on the Orange and Blue.

The Return

Dating back to middle school, Elam has never failed to miss a game. His excitement to get back on the field and help his teammates can’t be overstated.

Working his way back from the knee injury, he has also lived in the weight room.

Even though Elam isn’t thinking ahead, his play speaks for itself and will have a great impact on his future. A projected top-15 pick in next years draft, Elam can use this opportunity to boost his stock.

In only three games, he has one interception and four passes defended. Elam hopes to add to these totals on the way to helping his team gather wins.

Remaining Focused

Facing the No.1 team in the country for the second time this year, the Gators know the task at hand. Coming up just short, Florida lost to the then No.1 Alabama Crimson tide by just two points.

The Gators hope for a different result this time around with the addition of their injured players returning.

Elam is no doubt a leader amongst a talented Gators defense. He understands the importance of playing one game at a time and not looking past opponents.

Therefore, his focus is strictly on dethroning the No.1 team this week and going from there. Making his decision to continue his play this season, Elam isn’t focused on what the future holds but instead what he can control.