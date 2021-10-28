Magic suffer fourth loss in five games

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 120-111 Thursday night. This is Orlando’s fourth loss in their first five games.

In a game that proved to be fairly even, Orlando seemed to run out of gas. After taking a two point lead into the fourth quarter, the Magic were outscored 29-18.

Youth proved to be a problem for the Magic yet again as too many turnovers allowed the Hornets to grow a late lead.

#Magic will fall to the #Hornets 120-111. Team was game, but far too many mistakes down the stretch. Some bad turnovers and untimely missed shots cost them down the stretch. Still a better effort overall. They can win games with focused efforts like this. — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) October 28, 2021

On top of turning the ball over, the Magic were outrebounded (40-33).

Charlotte small forward Miles Bridges led all players with 31 points. Scoring over 30 points has become a trend for the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This was the third game in the last four in which has done so.

The Hornets also got 24 points from Gordon Hayward. However, Hayward credits the bench for the team’s win.

"You gotta credit the bench. They were awesome today."@gordonhayward on the bench stepping up in a come from behind win on the road.#AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/K9GVHjuxxo — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) October 28, 2021

Charlotte’s bench outscored Orlando’s bench by 10 points.

Orlando’s Guard Play

Point guard Cole Anthony led the way with 24 points. He was also able to dish out six assists and grab five rebounds. However, he had three turnovers.

Turnovers were a problem. Anthony’s backcourt mate Jalen Suggs had four turnovers. Going to the bench was not exactly beneficial. Shooting guard Gary Harris had five turnovers and point guard R.J. Hampton added two more.

It was not all bad from the Magic’s guards. Veteran shooting guard Terrance Ross was able to pour in 18 points from the bench.

Orlando’s Big Men

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds giving him his second double-double of the season. Mo Bamba also had a 14 point double-double. Each of them had one steal and Bamba had one bock.

Both bigs showed their ability to stretch the floor as they each hit two shots from long range.

A Wendell Carter Moment pic.twitter.com/YM7NB0qxo0 — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) October 28, 2021

What’s Next?

Orlando will travel to Toronto for a game with the Raptors on Friday. The Raptors are coming off of an 18-point win over the Indiana Pacers.