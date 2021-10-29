Florida Georgia faceoff, Gators take on the nation’s best Bulldogs

The Florida Georgia game. One of the most iconic college football rivalries. This time around, Georgia is number one in the nation. This is the first time one of the team has been number one when playing each other since 2009.

The Florida Georgia rivalry this year

The Georgia Bulldogs defense is the best in the nation. That goes for yards allowed per game and points allowed per game. The Bulldogs have allowed just 46 points all season. The next best team is Michigan who has allowed 100 points.

Gators offensive lineman Richard Gouraige talked about the strong defense Georgia puts on the field and the importance of watching film for the Gators.

The Gators, on the other hand, allowed 49 points in their last game against LSU. What the Gators do have going for them is their proficient running game. They average the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 254.4 yards per game.

Running the ball might be the deciding factor for the game. Florida has a top-five running game, but Georgia also has a top-five rush defense, allowing just 62.3 yards per game.

How can Florida complete the upset?

Georgia is going into the game as 14-point favorites to win.

Florida’s defense has been a point of potential improvement all season. Gators defensive back Trey Dean said the team is not far from being where want to be.

ESPN reporter and Florida alum Laura Rutledge said freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson could be a big factor. His athleticism could put more pressure on Georgia’s defense.

What the Florida Georgia game means to the Gators

As this game is a storied rivalry, a lot of anticipation comes from preparing for the matchup. Gators running back Malik Davis talked about how much he looks forward to Saturday’s game.

Junior linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. has played in this game for both sides. He started his college career at Georgia before transferring to Florida last season. That makes his experience going into the game different than most.

The game will kick off at 3:30 in Jacksonville, the host of the neutral site game for all but 11 games.