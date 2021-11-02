First College Playoff Poll Tonight

The College Playoff Committee is set to release the first edition of the 2021 rankings tonight. After a whole weekend of college football play, fans are excited to get the committee’s view on the top 25 teams this year.

Fan Predictions

The committee is basing their rankings off of the previous nine weeks of play during the 2021 season so far. With that being said, it’s pretty evident that the Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) will sit at no. 1, but fans are curious to see what follows in the line up. Many are questioning how the committee is going to treat the Cincinnati Bearcats. Despite earning the no. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, the CFP has never ranked a Group of Five Team any higher than no.7 in any of its rankings. No G5 program has made the top 6 in the seven-year history. The Bearcats stayed undefeated after defeating Tulane 31-12 on Saturday.

The Michigan State Spartans are on fans radars for potentially taking the committees no. 2 spot. They are 8-0 and defeated Michigan in week 9. The AP poll rated them no.5. The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) is another team that could potentially secure a top spot. They stand at no. 3 in the AP poll, despite their loss against Texas A&M. Oklahoma has also remained undefeated this season. With all of this up in the air, college football fans are excited to see this poll in relation to the AP and Coaches.

Coming up

This CFP ranking is the first of six, with the final show revealing the top four seeds that will ultimately play in the semifinals. Last year, the four advancing teams included Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. Alabama ended up defeating Ohio in the 2020 championship matchup.

The initial set of rankings will be revealed tonight at 7pm on ESPN. The following five shows are November 9th at 9pm, November 16th at 7pm, November 23rd at 7pm, November 30th at 7pm, and December 5th at noon for selection day.

The semifinals will take December 31st, while the championship game will be January 10 in Indianapolis.