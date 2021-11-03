Henry Ruggs III released by Raiders, charged with DUI

On Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III as a result of his arrest. Ruggs, 22, was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving after a crash left a 23-year-old woman and her dog dead.

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car crash early Tuesday morning that killed one person. He will be charged with DUI resulting in death. https://t.co/RUX0K4f0Xd pic.twitter.com/TV8kZP9Tvu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2021

On early Tuesday morning, Ruggs crashed his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a Toyota Rav4, causing the Toyota to burst into flames. The victim, identified as Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, and her dog died at the scene.

Ruggs and his passenger, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Ruggs made his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.

Henry Ruggs makes his first appearance in a neck brace @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/h5cibzBS79 — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) November 3, 2021

According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Katelyn Newberg, Clark County Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said Ruggs was driving at 156 miles per hour about two seconds before the accident. Ruggs’ airbag deployed while the car was moving 127 miles per hour.

Additionally, Ruggs’ blood alcohol content was .161, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. Also, police found a loaded gun on the floor of Ruggs’ car, according to Bauman. As a result, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said additional charges may be filed.

Wolfson added that in all his years in Las Vegas, he has never seen anything like this before.

Las Vegas DA Steve Wolfson on Henry Ruggs’ DUI: “I’ve never seen a case, in my 41 years … of a person … driving in excess of 150 mph.” Ruggs clocked 156 mph just before he crashed into and killed a 23-year-old and her dog. pic.twitter.com/VSNGz84R1c — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2021

With the DUI charge, Ruggs faces a minimum of two years to a maximum of 20 years in state prison for DUI. He is not eligible for probation with the charge. On the reckless driving charge, he faces one to six years in prison and is eligible for probation.

Judge Joe M. Bonaventure set his bail at $150,000 with additional conditions including home confinement. Additionally, Bonaventure ordered Ruggs to abstain from alcohol and driving and to give up his passport. Bauman originally requested that Bonaventure set bail at $1 million. Bonaventure added that he could not remember a case with the speed that high.

Controversy at every turn

Overall, the season has been full of controversy for Las Vegas. On Oct. 11, head coach Jon Gruden resigned after reports of racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails he sent over the past decade. This happened only weeks after Raiders’ defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone." Jon Gruden — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 12, 2021

After starting the season 3-0, the Raiders (5-2) have gone 2-2 over the last four games. However, they are currently on a two-game win streak. As a result, the Raiders are currently in first place in the AFC West.

The Raiders look to win their third-straight on Sunday against the New York Giants (2-6).