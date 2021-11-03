FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said Ruggs is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Henry Ruggs III released by Raiders, charged with DUI

On Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III as a result of his arrest. Ruggs, 22, was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving after a crash left a 23-year-old woman and her dog dead.

On early Tuesday morning, Ruggs crashed his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a Toyota Rav4, causing the Toyota to burst into flames. The victim, identified as Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, and her dog died at the scene.

Ruggs and his passenger, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Ruggs made his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.

According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Katelyn Newberg, Clark County Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said Ruggs was driving at 156 miles per hour about two seconds before the accident. Ruggs’ airbag deployed while the car was moving 127 miles per hour.

Additionally, Ruggs’ blood alcohol content was .161, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. Also, police found a loaded gun on the floor of Ruggs’ car, according to Bauman. As a result, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said additional charges may be filed.

Wolfson added that in all his years in Las Vegas, he has never seen anything like this before.

With the DUI charge, Ruggs faces a minimum of two years to a maximum of 20 years in state prison for DUI. He is not eligible for probation with the charge. On the reckless driving charge, he faces one to six years in prison and is eligible for probation.

Judge Joe M. Bonaventure set his bail at $150,000 with additional conditions including home confinement. Additionally, Bonaventure ordered Ruggs to abstain from alcohol and driving and to give up his passport. Bauman originally requested that Bonaventure set bail at $1 million. Bonaventure added that he could not remember a case with the speed that high.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter described Ruggs’ career as “in jeopardy.”

Controversy at every turn

Overall, the season has been full of controversy for Las Vegas. On Oct. 11, head coach Jon Gruden resigned after reports of racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails he sent over the past decade. This happened only weeks after Raiders’ defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

After starting the season 3-0, the Raiders (5-2) have gone 2-2 over the last four games. However, they are currently on a two-game win streak. As a result, the Raiders are currently in first place in the AFC West.

The Raiders look to win their third-straight on Sunday against the New York Giants (2-6).

