Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. He’ll miss the Pack’s upcoming game against the Chiefs due to the positive test, opening the door for Jordan Love to start.

This wasn’t the only bombshell revelation for the Packers and their veteran signal-caller that came out on Wednesday, though. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Rodgers was unvaccinated.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The revelation came as a shock because Rodgers said in August that he had been “immunized.” He’s also been very transparent in not following the clear protocols for unvaccinated NFL players.

So, if he wasn’t in fact vaccinated, why did he think he was protected from COVID-19? According to ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, Rodgers pursued an alternative treatment and petitioned the NFL to recognize him as vaccinated. The NFL ultimately refused.

What’s Next for Rodgers?

Protocols now require Rodgers to sit out for at least 10 days. This rules him out for the Pack’s Week 9 clash with the Chiefs. But it also takes away from his preparation for their Week 10 contest against the Seahawks. (And that’s a best-case scenario.) Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he is only focused on this week.

From a football standpoint, fans will miss out on another chance to see Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes face off. The roles were reversed in 2019 when Mahomes missed a showdown against Rodgers with a knee injury. Mahomes said he wishes he could have competed against Rodgers but hopes for a quick recovery.

The Packers Without Rodgers

With Rodgers in isolation for the time being, Jordan Love will get his first career NFL start. It’s also important to note that Davante Adams remains on the COVID-19 list. He could return as early as Thursday, and his return could be important for a young QB like Love.

Love played well in the preseason, completing five of seven passes for 68 yards against the Saints. Playing against the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, though, is a different story. LaFleur expressed his confidence in his second-year quarterback.

All of the drama aside, there’s a game to play, and there’s a lot on the line for both teams. The 4-4 Chiefs are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. And the 7-1 Packers want to maintain their firm grip on the NFC win by winning their eighth straight game.