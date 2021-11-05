Maple Leafs Make Comeback To Defeat Lightning In Overtime

The Tampa Bay lightning opened up the scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 13:16 mark in the first period. The Lightning were able to hold on to their one-goal lead for almost the entire game before things went sideways. With less than 42 seconds on the clock, Tampa Bay had the rug swept out from under them when Leafs Captain John Tavares put the puck past Vasilevskiy to tie up the game 1-1 and send it into overtime.

The Leafs brought the momentum into overtime and nailed the Lightning’s coffin at 2:43 on the OT clock. William Nylander shot the winning goal and extended the Leafs winning streak to four.

The Lightning and the Leafs will meet again Dec. 9 at Scotiabank Arena.

Not our night. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 5, 2021

Moving Forward

After a rough second half, the Lightning (5-3-2) snapped a three-game winning streak. Goaltender Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots from the Leafs’ offense. Victor Hedman explained that there was a shift in the second half and the team is working to stay consistent through the whole 60 minutes.

“We changed the way we played in the second, and then we kind of chased the game after that even though we were up in the game.” explained Hedman.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Earlier this season, the Hurricanes topped the Maple Leafs 4-1. The Hurricanes are 1st Metropolitan and will prove as a difficult opponent for the Lightning coming off of a tough loss to the Leafs.