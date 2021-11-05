Ceasar, Monserez Make History in Gators Top-25 Volleyball Win

T’ara Ceasar and Marlie Monserez from the 23rd ranked Gator volleyball team (15-6, 9-2 SEC) had a record night as they came back from losing the first set to defeat number 22 Tennessee (16-6, 8-4 SEC) in four sets (22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16). The Gators beat the first ranked opponent they’ve played since September 11. Afterward, head coach Mary Wise said the match had an NCAA Tournament feel to it due to the intensity and lead changes.

Senior Ceasar broke the UF record for most points scored in a four-set match with 31.5. Even more so, the outside had a career-high 25 kills. Wise emphasized the importance of Ceasar’s five aces and three blocks, too.

“It was a special performance by a special player tonight<” Wise said.

Wise went on to speak about Ceasar showing up to practice early as the team focused on serving and passing over the week.

Ceasar credited her team for controlling the first contact and digging balls…especially libero Elli McKissock and connecting between hitter and setter.

Speaking of the setter, senior Monserez moved to sixth in all-time assists for Florida with 3,327.

When learning about Monserez’s advancement, Ceasar smiled and talked about what she means to the team, including a Love Language.

Now that Florida has embarked on its final month of the season, they will next face Arkansas for two matches. These games are invaluable to the race for the SEC championship, as the Gators are one game behind leader, fifth ranked Kentucky, whom they play at the end of the month.

Set 1

Ceasar took no time to get the Gators started, slamming a monster attack out of the back row for the first point of the match. The six foot tall Monserez repeatedly showcased her abilities to handle tight passes, whether avoiding the block to set her hitter or attack the second ball.

Meanwhile, right side Morghan Fingall was lethal for Tennessee. Scoring shifted back-and-forth, with neither team electing to take a timeout. The Volunteers took a 15-12 lead and the teams rested for a technical timeout.

Florida outside Thayer Hall ripped swings, but libero Madison Bryant seemed destined to dig them up. She finally managed a kill on her when the hard-hit ball bounced so high off Bryant’s platform it hit the bottom of the Exactech Arena video board, turning the play dead. She hit .083 on the set. Wise took a timeout down 18-13.

Merritt Beason, one of two freshmen in the lineup for Florida, stood out with hustling digs. The Gators inched to a point away.

Wise complimented the Volunteers for their extremely clean play in the first set, comparing them to a basketball team that just can’t miss a shot.

(Speaking of basketball, Brandon McKissic and Keyontae Johnson served the honorary first serve before the game.)

Gator basketball players Brandon McKissic and Keyontae Johnson get the honorary first serve for No. 23 Gator volleyball’s🏐 matchup against No. 22 Tennessee

Tennesse put up two straight kills to win the set 25-22. Both teams hit at remarkably high percentages, going about .450 on the set.

Set 2

Wise’s message going into the second went as follows; it will be very hard for Tennessee to keep this performance up, just keep playing. Likewise, Ceasar said the Gators didn’t feel nervous going into the second set.

Though Tennessee started the set ahead 5-2, the Gators used their come-from-behind abilities of set 1. During the Volunteers’ run, senior Lauren Dooley replaced freshman Bre Kelly in the middle.

On a long rally where Florida sent a free ball over the net and the two teams battled with mis-hits, Monserez expertly read the play’s timing and dumped the ball. The crowd erupted at the kill, and Florida took the lead 8-7.

Beason missed her serve, but on the next service opportunity, Ceasar served two straight aces. Middle Danielle Mahaffey led the charge for the Volunteers.

On the next go-around, Ceasar served her third ace to go ahead 23-16. Ceasar’s sixth kill of the set and Hall’s block won the set 25-17 for Florida.

Set 3

The early play in set 3 reflected the 1-1 match tie.

Off a Ceasar kill at 10-9, Monserez made the move to sixth on UF’s all-time assist list. Tennessee teetered to a 16-13 lead. The sky-high hitting percentages of set one decreased as both teams committed more hitting errors. The block was also more effective, seen in Ceasar’s decision to tip the ball more frequently.

Down 16-14, Hall served the ball rolling over the net, creating a tough situation. She continued to cause trouble for the Volunteers, producing a four-point service run.

Florida led 21-17, but the Volunteers barked back to 22-21, with kills from grad transfer outside Breana Runnels.

The teams would soon challenge consecutive plays. McKissock made several great digs, among her 26 on the night. She even propelled a hard hit right back to the other side like a tennis player. However, one dig ricocheted between Hall and her, which, upon review, gave Tennessee a 23-22 lead.

Ceasar’s line kill was initially called out, but the officials reversed the call, signaling her 10th kill of the set. On Gator game point, she served the ball just barely rippling over the net. Setter Natalie Hayward attempted to pass it, and the ball went flying. Mary Wise smiled with knowing relief toward Ceasar as she came back to the bench. Florida won 25-23.

Set 4

Wise said that by the time the coaches came back to the huddle after the third set, the players- especially seniors – were ready to get back on the court, feeling the energy in the building with 3,114 fans cheering them on.

The Gators carried the momentum, going up 6-1 and never allowing the Volunteers closer than four points.

Florida hit .481 on the set while holding Tennesee to only .083. The Gators took the final set 25-16.

What’s Next

Florida will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks (15-6, 6-4 SEC) for a two-match series. Wise said the Gators will face one of the top outside duos in the SEC. The matches take place on Friday November 12 and Saturday November 13.