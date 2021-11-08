Around the NFL: Week 9

No Henry No Issues: Tennessee Titans 28-16 Los Angeles Rams

After superstar running back Derrick Henry went down with a severe foot injury, a huge cloud of uncertainty clouded Tennessee’s season. The Titans ran their offense through and around King Henry and their passing game was in question.

The defense saw this and retaliated in response.

Within 26 game seconds, the Titans got two interceptions–one being a pick six. Jeffery Simmons wrapped up Stafford forcing him to throw a bad interception to David Long.

Two plays later, Stafford dropped back and threw an out route that was hijacked by Kevin Byard. Byard ran back the ball for a pick six the first of his career.

Mike Vrabel continues this mentality after the game. Emphasizing what the team needs to do after the loss of Henry.

Beckham out Order Restored: Cleveland Browns 41-16 Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. headlined the Browns’ week. Beckham, a three-time pro bowler, was recently waived by the Browns because he was too much of a distraction for their Quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns again were under turmoil for this decision, with this in mind expectations were low going into Sunday’s game.

The Browns’ offense exploded.

Nick Chubb had himself a day against the Bengals’ defense. Chubb had 14 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He capped off his offensive explosion with a 70-yard touchdown run to extend the Browns lead to 18 in the third quarter.

As called on Cleveland Browns radio: pic.twitter.com/yxf8dfH1U8 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021

The Browns and Bengals now sit at the bottom of the AFC North waiting for the Steelers to play on Monday Night Football. Both Being 5-4

NFL Scores:

Tennessee Titans 28, Los Angeles Rams 16

Kansas City Chiefs 13, Green Bay Packers 7

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Philadelphia Eagles 24

Arizona Cardinals 31, San Francisco 49ers 17

Denver Broncos 30, Dallas Cowboys 16

New England Patriots 24, Carolina Panthers 6

Atlanta Falcons 27, New Orleans Saints 25

Baltimore Ravens 34, Minnesota Vikings 31 (OT)

Cleveland Browns 41, Cincinnati Bengals 16

New York Giants 23, Las Vegas Raiders 16

Jacksonville Jaguars 9, Buffalo Bills 6

Miami Dolphins 17, Houston Texans 9

Monday Night Football:

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers at 8 p.m.