Jaguars Squeak By Bills

As Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off, not a lot of people expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to hold a candle to the 2020 MVP runner up, Josh Allen, nor the Buffalo Bills as a whole. However, after a strong-willed defensive battle from both teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars were able to take down the Buffalo Bills by a score of 9-6.

Jaguars Defense Impresses

The Buffalo Bills offense struggled greatly in Week 9. The Jaguars defense did all they could to fully snuff the Buffalo offense and not allow for early scores. The Jaguars defense on average allows 26.9 points per game.

But behind the 2019 seventh overall draft pick, Josh Allen, the Jaguars defense played phenomenally as they kept the other Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills offense out of the endzone all day.

Jaguars’ Josh Allen

Jaguars defensive end, Josh Allen, had a fantastic day against his namely opponent. The Jags’ Josh Allen forced and recovering a fumble, sacked and intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

This was the first time a player sacked another player with the same name since the NFL began counting sacks in 1982.

What a day for Jaguars DE Josh Allen 🤯 — Intercepted Josh Allen

— Fumble recovered Josh Allen

— Sacked Josh Allen

— Tackled Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/yMS3AWc9RN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

Bills Offense Struggles

Heading into Week 9, the Buffalo Bills sat in the upper-echelon of the top NFL offenses. But that could not be seen during Sunday’s performance. While quarterback Josh Allen completed 31 of his 47 pass attempts, totaling 264 yards. His two interceptions created a nightmare scenario for the Bills. Buffalo’s run game did give much help to the Bills offensive production totaling 72 total rushing yards and adding two fumbles to its woes.

QB Josh Allen: We played like sh*t and it starts with me. This loss stings, but we will be better because of it. #BUFvsJAX pic.twitter.com/7RHVjnuOdl — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 7, 2021

What’s Next?

The Bills had not scored less than 23 points all season headed into Jacksonville. With its lowest-scored game of the season now behind the Buffalo Bills, the team now turns its attention to AFC East divisional rival New York Jets. And the Jaguars look to build on its sneaky win with a AFC South divisional rivalry game next week against the Indianapolis Colts.