Around the NFL: Week 10

Cam and McCaffery return to beat the Cardinals: Carolina Panthers 34-10 Arizona Cardinals

Former all-pro first team running back and a former NFL MVP returned to the Carolina Panther this past Sunday. They both impacted the game but one has returned with a different role.

Former 2015 MVP Quarterback Cam Newton returned to his old team in the last game against the Cardinals. He talked about how the opportunity affected him after the game.

Cam Newton comes back with a different role. Newton comes back to the NFL and he needs time to acclimate to the snaps of the league. He came back as a red zone threat for the panthers. Newton was able to have four attempts at throwing and throwing one touchdown.

The statement for Cam was his touchdown run at the beginning of the game. He was able to bounce to the outside and break a tackle to get into the end zone. He preceded to take off his helmet and yell at the Cardinal fans: I’M BACK.

The returning hero for the panthers is the two-way running back Christian McCaffery. He had 13 rushing attempts for 95 yards as well as catching ten passes for 66 yards. He returns after his long time being injured.

The panthers are now 500 (5-5) on the season and are looking to take this momentum into their next game against the Washington Football Team.

Brady Weapons are hurt and it showed: Washington Football Team 29-19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tom Brady lead Buccaneers have struggled in their past two games dropping to the Saints and now the Football team. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin were all out against the football team. Brady struggled at the beginning of the game. Brady threw an interception on the second and third possessions and digging a ten point hole for his team.

However, Washington played to win. Taylor Heinicke was able to capitalize on the mistakes of their opponents. Heinicke threw for 250 yards with no turnovers. Star running back Antonio Gibson shined with two touchdowns.

This is one of my most happiest moments of 2021 😂 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/EOF56EHeK7 — Hilary (@HilareeBanks) November 15, 2021

Coach Ron Rivera highlighted his opinions after the big win.

Football team improves their record to 3-6, looking to turn the season around.

NFL Scores:

Kansas City Chiefs 41, Las Vegas Raiders 14

Philadelphia Eagles 30, Denver Broncos 13

Minnesota Vikings 27, Los Angeles Chargers 20

Green Bay Packers 17, Seattle Seahawks 0

Dallas Cowboys 43, Atlanta Falcons 3

Buffalo Bills 45, New York Jets 17

Tennessee Titans 23, New Orleans Saints 21

New England Patriots 45, Cleveland Browns 7

Indianapolis Colts 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Detroit Lions 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 16

Monday Night Football preview:

The Los Angeles Rams are traveling to San Francesco to play the 49ers. Odell Beckham jr. make his debut with his new football team.