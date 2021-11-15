Monday Night Football: Rams travel to take on 49ers

Two NFC West rivals will meet for Monday Night Football to close out week 10 of the 2021 NFL regular season. As the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) will travel to go head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers (3-5), both teams will be looking to get back in the win column after each suffering losses in week nine

The rivalry runs deep. pic.twitter.com/NZmuJM7NvP — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 14, 2021

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were on a roll with a four-game win streak heading into Week 9. However, Los Angeles could not find a way to beat the Tennessee Titans. The loss came despite it being a home game against a Tennessee team that lacked its primary offensive weapon in running back Derrick Henry.

The Rams will look to get back to their winning ways in Monday night’s contest. Meanwhile, the team will have a new look on the offense that features a familiar face.

OBJ in LA: Beckham expected to make debut with the Rams in Monday Night Football

The Rams added depth to their wide receiver chart after signing star Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract.

Beckham is joining the league’s third-ranked offense as Los Angeles averages 28 points per game. The Rams offense is led by Matthew Stafford, who posts 23 passing touchdowns on the season and leads the league with 2,771 yards. Further, he enters a position group that includes the NFL’s leading receiver in Cooper Kupp.

We'll be talking about Cooper Kupp's season for years to come. 🤯@CooperKupp | #RamsHouse 📺 : #LARvsSF — Tonight 8:15pm ET on ESPN

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9iQBKQwkOI — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2021

OBJ is expected to make his debut with the Rams as Los Angeles has discussed Beckham being an a occasional punt returner.

OBJ is expected to suit up for the Rams on #MNF vs. the 49ers, per @AdamSchefter 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rd3Lw5R5h3 — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2021

San Francisco 49ers

Despite starting the season 2-0, the 49ers have lost five of their last six games. On the other hand, San Francisco has won four straight games over the Rams.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo will face a great challenge going up against a solid Rams defense. Los Angeles’ defense is ranked eighth in defensive turnover rate and held the Titans to an impressive 194 total yards.

One key for San Francisco come Monday night will be finding consistency in the offense. And with the return of standout tight end George Kittle as well as wide receiver Deebo Samuel at Garappolo’s disposal, the 49ers have some solid targets.

Samuel is second in the league in receiving yards, following behind Kupp. So far this season, Samuel has 49 receptions for 882 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 18 yards per reception.

Deebo Samuel has 49 catches. 75% of those resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. 🤯 #49ers pic.twitter.com/skKlNTbGMX — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 11, 2021

Looking ahead to Monday night football

Heading in to Monday night’s matchup, the Rams are 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers. The kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California and can be watched on ESPN.