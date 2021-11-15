Gator Women’s Basketball Shoot for 2-2 Record

The 1-2 Gator women’s basketball team is set to play the 0-3 Wofford Terriers Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Shaky start for Wofford

Wofford started off the season fairly weak with a 80-48 loss against College of Charleston. Junior forward Lilly Hatton led the team in points with only 12 and put up five rebounds. Senior forward Alexis Tomlin led the team with 10 rebounds.

The terriers took another hard 90-57 hit against North Carolina State University.

Sophomore guard Annabelle Schultz and senior guard Jackie Carman led the Terriers both with 16 points in the NC State game. Tomlin put up seven rebounds with 28 minutes on the court, and senior forward Lawren Cook followed behind Tomlin with five rebounds throughout her 19 minutes on court.

The team took their third season loss against Towson University 64-48 two days later. Hatton pulled in 16 points, while senior guard Niyah Lutz came behind with 14 points of her own. Lutz led the team in rebounds with nine.

Wofford is dead last in the Southern conference, standing behind the 0-2 Chattanooga.

Hope for Florida

The Gators opened the season on a good note, overcoming the Georgia State Panthers 84-70. Guard Kiara Smith bolstered Florida with 23 points in her 34 minutes on the court and will serve as a force to be reckoned with in upcoming games. During her redshirt senior season, she started all 26 games, led the team in points with 490, in rebounds with 173, in assists with 95, in steals with 61 and in minutes played with 906. She was the only player in the SEC for the 2020-2021 season to do so. Junior guard Lavender Briggs notched 15 points in her 31 minutes on court and led the team with seven rebounds. She held the highest scoring average on the team with a 19.4 in the 2020-2021 season.

Florida then took a dip 87-70 versus Towson. Sophomore Jordyn Merritt took reign with 18 points and 11 rebounds and had 32 minutes on court, but it wasn’t enough to pull a win against the 3-0 Tigers.

The team took another loss 85-52 against North Carolina State. Smith once again led the team with 16 points and shot one three-pointer, tying with three other Gators. Briggs helped carry the team with nine rebounds and nine points in her 29 minutes on court.

Florida sits second to last in the SEC in front of Auburn.