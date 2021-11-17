Hawthorne Prepares for Playoffs

Hawthorne prepares for the playoffs as Friday approaches. Hawthorne is set to play against Wildwood on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Looking at Hawthorne

Hawthorne has had a strong season this year with seven wins and zero losses.

The team’s first game was against Yulee where they beat them with a final score of 14-7. Their second game was against P.K. Yonge where they beat them 24-0. Their third game was against Newberry where they best them 48-7. Their fourth game was against West port where they beat them 52-20. Their fifth game was against Suwannee where they beat them 32-16. Their sixth game was against Astronaut where they beat them 39-0. Their seventh and last game of the regular season was against Forest where they beat them 27-6.

Head Coach Cornelius Ingram stated as the team prepares to head into the playoffs they continue to practice. They haven’t played in a while due to weather and game cancelations.

Hawthorne is familiar with Wildwood when they played them last year in the second round. They also play them in basketball so they are familiar with their coaches and athletes. Head Coach Ingram stated, “they are really good opponents.” Because they are a lower seed Sometimes Wildwood is underestimated and Coach Ingram states how it can be tough.

Coach Ingram stated how having a program that’s use to winning and being in playoff games helps. The team has guys who have played for two to three years in the program and have been in deep playoff runs and this is helpful because they talk to the younger guys about their experiences.

Looking at Wildwood

Looking at Wildwood while they are a lower seed they have had a decent season with six wins and four losses. They opened their season against Halifax Academy and beat them 61-0. They went on to win their next two games against South Sumter and Atlantic. Later stumbling and loosing the next four games and winning their last three.