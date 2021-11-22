New Man In Charge: Greg Knox Takes the Podium

With Dan Mullen out, Greg Knox is in charge of the Florida Gators. The interim head coach stepped up to the microphone on Monday to answer questions about FSU and plans moving forward.

Next Up: Noles

The Gators take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday at noon. However, this annual matchup will be without Dan Mullen.

Instead, running backs coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will take over as interim head coach.

And his attention is all on the historic rivalry.

“We’re playing at home,” Knox said, “And we win at home. That’s the message.”

He said the goal is to get the seniors a rivalry win and send them off the right way.

But, this isn’t the first time Knox has been in this role.

In 2017, Knox took over for Mullen at Mississippi State as Mullen made his move to Florida. Mississippi State went on to win that game 31- 27 against a Lamar Jackson-led Louisville team in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Knox said quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee will call plays for the offense, and linebackers coach Christian Robinson will continue calling plays for the defense. Offensive assistant Dean Kennedy has also been promoted to an on-the-field role.

When asked about lineup adjustments, Knox said there would be no changes.

“I’m not Dan,” Knox said. “I’m me. I got to be me. I can’t be anything that I haven’t been to the players all year long.”

Knox said if quarterback Anthony Richardson is healthy, the team will find a way to get him in the game.

Reality of Recruiting

As with any major coaching change, recruitment is going to take a major hit. Within 24 hours of the announcement that Mullen had been fired, many commits announced they would be opening their recruitment.

Jammarien Burt and Isaiah Bond announced they would be de-committing.

Due to difficulties and Florida is coaching staff I will be the Opening back up my recruitment. #decomitted #backonthemarket — Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) November 21, 2021

Respect my decision pic.twitter.com/AmwsGGcHzo — isaiah “007” bond 4⭐️ (@isaiahbond_) November 22, 2021

Knox said the staff has been in contact with the recruits.

He said next week marks the start of the “contact period,” and the staff will be in the homes of recruits giving their pitch.

“Put in Pierce”

Despite averaging six yards per rush and scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground this year, Dameon Pierce has yet to run the ball 10 times in a game this year.

Knox said it’s because of the talented running back room. A room that has Malik Davis, Dameon Pierce, Lorenzo Lingard, Nay’Quan Wright and Demarkcus Bowman.

“The one thing I like about them the most is they’re very unselfish,” Knox said, “And they complement each other. They could care less who’s playing, how many carries each other gets. They’re excited when each other has success.”

The Gators will look to become bowl eligible on Saturday while massive changes loom in the future.

Oddsmakers already have Bob Stoops as the favorite for the next Florida head football coach.