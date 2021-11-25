Local High School Teams Look to Advance to 2021 FHSAA Football State Semifinal

The 2021 FHSAA Football Playoffs continue this week as area teams compete to advance to the state semifinal. In a Class 1A Regional Final this weekend, Chiefland (10-1) takes on Union County (12-0), and Hawthorne (8-0) hosts Pahokee (8-1). Also, in the Class 7A Regional Final, Buchholz (11-1) will host Nease on Friday.

Chiefland Indians vs. Union County Fightin’ Tigers

Union County is coming off a 52-14 victory against the Hillard Red Flashes. The Tigers remain undefeated in Class 1A as two of their junior running backs Rayvon Durant, and AJ Cortese, ran for over 100 yards in their massive win against the Red Flashes.

Cortese was able to run for 114 yards averaging 10.4 yards per carry. He also scored two touchdowns, and his longest run of the night was for 28 yards. Durant was also able to put up 159 yards, with his longest run going for 56 yards. He also had one touchdown on the night. Union County hopes to keep the run game going as they prepare for Chiefland this week.

Chiefland is coming off a close 28-27 win against Lafayette Hornets on Friday. The Indians were able to put up three rushing scores and one passing touchdown against the Hornets.

Pahokee Blue Devils vs. Hawthorne Hornets

Pahokee is coming off a 38-20 victory against Bradford. The Blue Devils were able to rush for three rushing touchdowns last week from senior running back Micah Steele. Steele ran for 156 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

The Blue Devils freshman quarterback Austin Simmons was able to complete 22 out of 32 passes for 292 yards. He also threw two touchdowns. Pahokee will need to be solid on offense against a very stingy Hawthorne defense.

Hawthorne is coming off a 50-14 victory against Wildwood. The Hornets have been able to rely on their running back Brian James, who has averaged 118 yards per game this season. They play three quarterbacks, with Tyler Jefferson leading the way with 105.5 passing yards per game.

Nease Panthers vs. Buchholz Bobcats

Buchholz is coming off a 39-7 victory against the University Titans in the regional semifinal. Bobcats junior quarterback Creed Whittemore only attempted six passes last week but three of them went for touchdowns. Sophomore running back Quinton Cutler was able to run for 129 yards while scoring two touchdowns. Defensively the Bobcats have been great all year and they look to keep that going against the Panthers.