Gators Women’s Basketball Team Continues on the Road, Looking to Keep Up 5-Game Winning Streak

The Florida Women’s basketball team is on the road again this week after heading back from the San Juan Shootout. They first head to Virginia to take on George Mason this Wednesday before making their way to Texas on Sunday to take on TCU.

Undefeated in San Juan

The Gators are back from Puerto Rico after going 2-0 at the San Juan Shootout. They started off the weekend by breezing past St Louis with an impressive 69-54 offensive performance. In a season first, the team hit 40 points in the first half while forward Jordyn Merrit came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points. To finish off the shootout, they took the court against 4-3 George Washington. The Gators had yet another shutout, defeating the Colonials 61-50. Lavender Briggs and Emanuely de Oliveira both ended the game with double figures, with Briggs reaching 883 career points. The defense also had one of their season-best performances led by Senior Kiara Smith.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1464984666289721349?s=20

The Roadtrip Continues

Puerto Rico wasn’t the end of the Gator’s road trip. The team heads to Fairfax, Virginia this Wednesday to take on 5-3 George Mason for the Gator’s third consecutive Atlantic 10 matchup. After 5 straight wins, the Gators head into this game looking to keep up their on-the-road victories.

They then head to Fort Worth, Texas to take on 2-3 TCU for their Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Horned Frogs are 1st in the Big 12, however, they are coming off a loss to California Baptist. Despite the loss, the Frogs’ high-scoring offense will make them a competitive opponent for the Gators.

Who's ready for another exciting week of basketball?! 🙌#GoGators pic.twitter.com/l6T0WUvWBd — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 29, 2021

The Gators’ road trip ends the following week when they head back home to take on the Daytona Flyers.