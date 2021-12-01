Bolts blow 3-0 lead in St. Louis, Lose 4-3 To Blues

The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the ball in St. Louis on Tuesday night, losing a 3-0 lead that the Bolts built up after just five minutes of regulation time. Despite that early lead, St. Louis rallied to beat Tampa Bay 4-3. The Blues tied the score by the third period and the Bolts couldn’t answer on offense, resulting in the game to go into a shootout. Tampa missed all three of their shootout attempts as St. Louis’s centreman Ryan O’Reilly scored on Brian Elliott to end the game.

Bolts Take An Early Lead

The Lightning scored three goals by the first five minutes of the game to take an early 3-0 lead. Anthony Cirelli scored the first goal and then right wing Corey Perry and defenseman Erik Cernak added on to the lead.

Let's unpack this first period so far, shall we? pic.twitter.com/1riqvOExnq — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 1, 2021

Blues Rally Back

However, the Bolts slowly watched that lead slip away from them as St. Louis made it a one-goal game with a pair of goals in the second period. Ryan O’Reilly struck first with Logan Brown scoring the second goal. The Blues then tied the game early in the third period on a power play by right wing Ivan Barbashev.

Shootout

While this game was a bitter pill to swallow for Tampa, the Bolts did hold on and even pushed back with some good scoring opportunities towards the end of the game. The Lightning got the game to overtime and earned a much-needed point.

Looking Ahead

The Tampa Bay Lightning have now lost five in a row overall to the St. Louis Blues and fall to a 4-15-3 all-time in a building where wins have been extremely rare for the Bolts. However, they will get a chance for redemption as the Lightning will be heading back to Tampa to host the St. Louis Blues for a rematch on Thursday.