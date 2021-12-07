Texas Southern
Florida Gators/Twitter

Texas Southern Stuns Florida At Home

Ethan Budowsky December 7, 2021 Feature Sports News, Gators Football 13 Views

The Florida Gators suffered an embarrassing 69-54 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday.

The Tigers entered the game 0-7, and the Gators were 26-0 in program history against teams from the SWAC. It was also the first win by a SWAC team over a ranked SEC team in the AP Poll era.

Texas Southern outplayed Florida in every facet and the Gators were unable to bounce back from their loss to Oklahoma last Wednesday. The loss drops the Gators to 6-2 and likely out of the Top 25 next week.

Coach Mike White said the Gators had a bad practice on Sunday that left the coaching staff with concerns about Monday’s game. Colin Castleton said that the bad practice carried over and contributed to Monday’s poor effort, while White summed it up perfectly.

“We were thoroughly outplayed,” White said. “We were a step behind for 40 minutes.”

Lack Of Effort Kills Gators

The Gators entered the game allowing just 53.8 points per game but their defense looked all over the place on Monday. The 69 points they allowed was two points shy of the season-high 71 they allowed last Wednesday.

Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said the Tigers were focused on beating the Gators on backdoor cuts and it worked to perfection. Texas Southern shot 54% from the field and 45% from three, while they were 17-26 on layups and scored 42 of their 69 points in the paint.

“Starts on defense,” Florida guard Brandon McKissic said, “and that’s where our frustrations start.”

The Gators pride themselves on being stout defensively and their effort Monday left them stunned. The Tigers out-rebounded, outplayed and out-hustled the Gators and Florida was the first to admit it. Castleton said nobody played as hard as they should have and a lot of their struggles were in focus areas.

“Everything that we talked about before the game is what we did bad,” said Castleton.

The Tigers dominated the Gators on the glass grabbing 46 rebounds which were twice as many as Florida. On top of that, Texas Southern had 14 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points. The Gators had just eight offensive rebounds and seven second-chance points.

Castleton, who was averaging 10.1 rebounds per game, led the team tonight with just five and pointed to effort as the biggest issue in Monday’s game.

“Everybody didn’t play as hard as they should have,” Castleton said.

Somehow, the Gators won the turnover battle 22-10 and still managed to lose by 15 points.

Offense Shows No Signs Of Life

It was another offensive struggle for the Gators as they barely managed to score 50 points. Even worse, opponents were averaging 73.7 points per game against the Tigers coming in and no scored under 60.

The Gators shot 38% from the field, 21% from three and even worse was their stunning 44% from the charity stripe. They made just six of their 13 layup attempts and just five threes.

After McKissic hit his first two threes to start the game with 15:21 left in the first half, the Gators did not hit another three until 9:57 left in the second half. Tyree Appleby followed a 2-10 effort from range against Oklahoma with an 0-6 on Monday.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1467995448589762564?s=20

The Gators simply never got going on offense as they only led for seven minutes and 52 seconds. Once Texas Southern took a 16-15 lead they never looked back.

Florida’s largest lead was six and they never even threatened the Tigers once they got out in front. The run that killed the Gators was when the Tigers scored nine unanswered in the last 4:18 of the first half. They built a ten-point lead that turned out to be insurmountable and the Gators had no response.

The Gators had just two players in double figures and only three scored five points or more.

Florida will look to bounce back from Monday’s debacle against North Florida on Wednesday. Coverage begins on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF at 6:20 p.m.

About Ethan Budowsky

Ethan Budowsky is a fifth-year telecommunications student at the University of Florida. He covers Major League Baseball for Just Baseball Media and previously covered the Miami Marlins for their SB Nation affiliate, Fish Stripes.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Six Former Players Elected to MLB HOF

There are six former players that have been elected as new inductees to the Major …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties