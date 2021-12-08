Mario Cristobal is the new coach for Miami Hurricanes football

Home is at the U. Mario Cristobal’s journey in sports comes full circle as he returns to his alma mater as the University of Miami announced Cristobal as their new head football coach on Tuesday.

Not sure about y’all, but we’re fired up. pic.twitter.com/XaCgLa96VY — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 7, 2021

Head Coach’s History At Miami

Cristobal was born in Cuba and raised in Miami, FL. Additionally, he is a double Hurricane, earning his bachelors degree from the University of Miami in 1993 and his master’s degree in 2001.

During his time at Miami, Cristobal, played for the offensive line from 1989 to 1992. He contributed to them winning national titles in ’89 and ’91.

Miami is also where Cristobal began his coaching career. He was a graduate assistant from 1998 to 2000, and then got hired on staff as an assistant coach from 2004 to 2006.

According to sources, the coach signed a 10-year contract with the Hurricanes.

The right coach at the right time. pic.twitter.com/LQCKRZgxHG — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 6, 2021

Additionally, Cristobal spoke at a press conference on Tuesday about his return to Miami and “what an honor” it is for him to coach there, and that it’s “just the beginning.”

Leaving Oregon

In Eugene, Cristobal spent four seasons serving as Oregon’s head coach. Leading the Ducks, Cristobal went 35 to 13 with two Pac-12 titles and a bowl qualification.

He also gained a reputation for being a top-tier recruiter. As of now, the Ducks have the ninth best class for 2022 according to 247Sports.

The Ducks won the Rose Bowl after the 2019 season, and during Cristobal’s first year coaching for Oregon, he helped them win the 2018 Redbox Bowl.

FOREVER GRATEFUL !!! Thank you for the impact you made on our lives and for allowing us to serve! Honored. Blessed. Thank you Phil & Penny. Thank you Rob. Thank you AUTZEN STADIUM. Thank you PLAYERS & Coaches!!!

FOREVER GRATEFUL!!! pic.twitter.com/hZOs3a1Wqz — Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) December 7, 2021

Plan For The Next Season

The Hurricanes have yet to win a national championship since 2001. However, Cristobal said what needs to happen for the team to win a national championship again. “It’s about work. It’s about the time invested, because without that it’s not real. And it’s time to go to work,” he said.

Cristobal said he considers everybody at Miami his family. He plans to invest the time to get to know everyone on the team because that’s how you earn respect for someone. “We’re going to work together. We’re going to hold each other accountable,” he said.

Cristobal also has the support of several well-respected college football coaches. Dennis Erickson, Jimmy Johnson and Nick Saban all shared kind words of encouragement for Cristobal as he gets ready to lead the Hurricanes next season.