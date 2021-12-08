Nov 18, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) celebrates while wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Cristobal is the new coach for Miami Hurricanes football

Lexi Carson December 8, 2021 College Football, Football, Miami Hurricanes 219 Views

Home is at the U. Mario Cristobal’s journey in sports comes full circle as he returns to his alma mater as the University of Miami announced Cristobal as their new head football coach on Tuesday.

Head Coach’s History At Miami

Cristobal was born in Cuba and raised in Miami, FL. Additionally, he is a double Hurricane, earning his bachelors degree from the University of Miami in 1993 and his master’s degree in 2001.

During his time at Miami, Cristobal, played for the offensive line from 1989 to 1992. He contributed to them winning national titles in ’89 and ’91.

Miami is also where Cristobal began his coaching career. He was a graduate assistant from 1998 to 2000, and then got hired on staff as an assistant coach from 2004 to 2006.

According to sources, the coach signed a 10-year contract with the Hurricanes.

Additionally, Cristobal spoke at a press conference on Tuesday about his return to Miami and “what an honor” it is for him to coach there, and that it’s “just the beginning.”

Leaving Oregon

FILE -Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal watches the action during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Manny Diaz was fired as Miami’s football coach Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, after a 7-5 regular season and with the school in deep negotiations to bring Oregon coach Mario Cristobal back to his alma mater to take over. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)

In Eugene, Cristobal spent four seasons serving as Oregon’s head coach. Leading the Ducks, Cristobal went 35 to 13 with two Pac-12 titles and a bowl qualification.

He also gained a reputation for being a top-tier recruiter. As of now, the Ducks have the ninth best class for 2022 according to 247Sports.

The Ducks won the Rose Bowl after the 2019 season, and during Cristobal’s first year coaching for Oregon, he helped them win the 2018 Redbox Bowl.

Plan For The Next Season

The Hurricanes have yet to win a national championship since 2001. However, Cristobal said what needs to happen for the team to win a national championship again. “It’s about work. It’s about the time invested, because without that it’s not real. And it’s time to go to work,” he said.

Cristobal said he considers everybody at Miami his family. He plans to invest the time to get to know everyone on the team because that’s how you earn respect for someone. “We’re going to work together. We’re going to hold each other accountable,” he said.

Cristobal also has the support of several well-respected college football coaches. Dennis Erickson, Jimmy Johnson and Nick Saban all shared kind words of encouragement for Cristobal as he gets ready to lead the Hurricanes next season.

Tags

About Lexi Carson

Check Also

Miami introduces new coach Mario Cristobal

The University of Miami has announced the hiring of Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal as …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties