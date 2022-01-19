Kentucky Heads to College Station for Test Against Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC) are set to host the Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) tonight at 8:30 p.m. Texas A&M comes in to tonight’s game on an eight game winning streak and four straight SEC wins. Kentucky comes off a strong win over Tennessee Saturday, crushing the Volunteers by 28 points. The Aggies have had a weak schedule so far this season, making tonight’s game a proving point for the team.

Who To Watch For

Oscar Tshiebwe carries the Wildcats offensively and defensively. Leading the team in points per game, rebounds and blocks, Tshiebwe has played a vital role for Kentucky’s success so far this season. He averages a double-double, scoring 16.5 points per game while grabbing 14.9 rebounds per game. The forward also adds 1.4 blocks a game, as well.

Besides Tshiebwe, the Wildcats have four players who average double digit points. TyTy Washington Jr. is a promising NBA draft prospect for the team who averages 14.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 4.8 assists per game. The combo between him and Tshiebwe has helped the Wildcats succeed this year and will play and important role come time for March Madness.

National Freshman of the Week – @tytywashington3 🔥 TyTy earns @CBSSports/@USBWA Freshman of the Week honors after a career-high 28 PTS Saturday. 📝 https://t.co/NPhsDKj3YT pic.twitter.com/h3r5SFipzO — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 19, 2022

For the Aggies, the team is led offensively by guard Quenton Jackson with 12.9 points per game. Forward Henry Coleman III also plays a vital role to the Aggies. Coleman III averages 11.0 points per game and is strong on the boards, averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.

Aggies Hope For a Close Game

So far this season, the Aggies have been in multiple contests that have been close throughout the game. The team has been involved in seven games that have a margin of victory of ten points or less. In SEC play, the Aggies defeated Georgia, Arkansas and Missouri by five points or less.

It’s the opposite story for Kentucky. The Wildcats have steamrolled teams for the majority of the season, winning most games by more than 15 points. In the few games that have been close, Kentucky has three losses: Duke in the opening game, Notre Dame and LSU.

With Texas A&M’s success in close games this season, the Wildcats could be in trouble if this game comes down to the wire.