Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Packers v. 49ers- NFC Divisional Round

Ryan Burke January 21, 2022 NFL 19 Views

The San Francisco 49ers (11-7) will be playing the Green Bay Packers (13-4) in the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field Saturday night.

Packers:

The Green Bay Packers are the one seed in the NFC and are looking to make their first impact in the NFL playoffs. The Packers not only hold the one seed, but they had the best record in the NFL.

Their spell of dominance starts with their commander in chief, Aaron Rodgers. Amid a scary Week 1 game and time on the Covid-19 disabled list, Rodgers has been the elite level quarterback the NFL has been accustomed to. In his games, Rodgers went 13-3, throwing 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. Simply an NFL MVP candidate.

However, that’s not all. The Packers have stars, some returning, others performing.

They have wide receiver Devonte Adams and defensive linemen Kenny Clark, pro bowlers. AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones are part of a high-energy dual-threat running back partnership. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is part of a stout front seven stopping the run and pass game.

Then you have two stars that are questionable for the game but are essential to Green Bay’s success. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander are proven stars that will only benefit Green Bay’s play.

Hence, no NFL team would want to play the Packers in a one-game elimination game.

49ers:

Coming off the backs of a closely contested playoff win against the Cowboys, this 49er team presented why they should be a feared playoff opponent.

San Francisco has a playoff-ready defense. Their defense had five sacks against the cowboys and held the team to 77 rushing yards. They have Charles Omenihu and D.J. Jones coming off big games.

They also have an exhausting ground and pound offense. Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

In truth, the 49ers are a good football team and they play to their strengths as well.

Kickoff is set for 8:15.

