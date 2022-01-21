Gators Men’s Hoops Take on Vandy

The Florida Gators Men’s basketball team prepares to host SEC rival Vanderbilt as the two conference opponents go head-to-head on Saturday.

Florida (11-6, 2-3 SEC) is also coming off an 80-72 win against fellow SEC opponent Mississippi State on Wednesday.

History with Vanderbilt

Unlike Florida’s history of dominating Vandy at football. The two teams’ basketball stats are almost tied.

From 1931 to 2021, Florida has accumulated 71 wins and 70 losses. Their winning home record stretches 44 to 20, while their away record is 20 to 47.

Florida’s last win against Vanderbilt was Mar. 11, with a 69 to 63 final score.

Castleton Injury

Rebounder and leading scorer Colin Castleton injured his shoulder running a one-on-one drill Tuesday.

Castleton sat out the Mississippi State game due to his injury that head coach Mike White dubbed “significant.” Castleton is not expected to play in Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt either.

Castleton averages 15.4 points per game. However, Florida still took the win on Wednesday without the help of the 6’11 player. So, a win against Vanderbilt shouldn’t be an impossible feat.

Mentions From the Color Commentator

Tim Thompson, Vanderbilt basketball color commentator, shared his thoughts on what Vandy needs to do in order to take the win against Florida.

Thompson went on to talk about Vandy’s flaws and how they should correct them.

The Gators and the Commodores tipoff at 1 p.m. at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Saturday.