South Carolina uses big second half to take down Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeat Scottie Pippen Jr. and the Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC play after a second-half surge.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Guard James Reese V lead the way for the Gamecocks with 19 points on an 8 of 12 shooting output. Reese V had an efficient night from beyond the arc going 3 of 6 on 50% shooting. South Carolina outscored the Vanderbilt bench 31 to 10. Guard Jermaine Cousinard had another double-digit scoring game Wednesday night with 14 points off the bench. Cousinard, who averages 2.3 steals per game this season had 2 steals on the night. Forward Josh Gray’s three blocks helped the Gamecocks control the paint defensively. Forwards Ta’Quan Woodley and AJ Wilson joined the block party giving the Gamecocks six blocks total on Wednesday night.

VANDERBILT

Guard Pippen Jr. shined against South Carolina as Vanderbilt’s top scorer with 24 points on 47% shooting, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a losing effort. Pippen Jr. is the team leader in points per game, assists, and steals. With a game-high, 37 total minutes played, Pippen Jr.’s productive offensive stat line was overshadowed by his seven turnovers which were the most of any Vanderbilt player. The Commodores’ 16 total turnovers thwarted any comeback efforts against South Carolina’s second-half surge. Vanderbilt was outrebounded by the Gamecocks 29 to 41 which ultimately was the difference in the SEC matchup.

Forward Jordan Wright was the only other Vanderbilt player to join Pippen Jr. in double-digits with 10 points on 44% shooting. Vanderbilt drops to 2-5 in SEC Conference play. Vanderbilt led statistically in field goal, three-point, and free throw percentages in Wednesday night’s game.

UP NEXT

The Vanderbilt Commodores continue SEC play with a home game against the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. The Commodores are currently 5-6 at homes this season. The South Carolina Gamecocks hit the road for a conference matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. The Gamecocks look to improve their 1-4 road record and 3-4 SEC record with a win.