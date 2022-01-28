Patric Young (4) had 11 points for the Florida Gators Wednesday night.

Former Gator Patric Young talks Gator hoops

Former Gator hoops star, Patric Young is an influential part of Gator Nation in more ways than one.

The once student at the University of Florida now works at SEC Network as a college basketball studio host.

Young’s History as a Gator

Young is a double Gator where he earned his bachelor’s degree in telecommunication in 2014 and completed a master’s in business management in 2021.

During his undergraduate years, Young played as a center. He contributed to the men’s basketball team making it to the final four in the 2014 season. Young never missed a game in his college career, played in 150 games and finished his career scoring 1,307 points total.

Aside from Young’s accomplishments on the court, he made some off the court also. Young made the SEC Academic Honor, earned a name in the SEC Community Service Team and was a three-time winner of the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.

SEC Network Gig

Young’s journey with college basketball came full circle on Sept. 13 when he announced he got hired as a college basketball commentator for the SEC Network.

Young said how thankful he is for the opportunity to work with the SEC Network covering his alma mater.

Covering Gator hoops is not new for Young since he has started his own podcast “The Young And The Rowdies,” in October 2020. The former center talks with guests who were or are now involved with Gator basketball.

This Season’s Thoughts & Moving Forward

The transfer portal is something that makes things so much harder on coaches to navigate new players, according to Young, and has been a challenge this season.

Young said the shooting abilities and turnovers have been “killing this team.”

“They haven’t been consistent,” Young said. “Is the season over? No. But, the Tennessee game and the LSU game, were games, in my opinion, were games we really, really, should have had.”

