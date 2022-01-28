NFC Championship Clash Set

This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers travel to familiar territory when they face their NFC West divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, in the 2021-2022 NFC Championship Game. The two California teams have a deep-rooted past and are ready to write a new chapter in their historic rivalry. Come kickoff, both teams will be looking to its playmakers to give them an advantage to help them make Super Bowl LVI.

49ers Playing Underdogs?

The San Francisco 49ers entered the playoffs at 10-7 and in the sixth playoff spot out of seven. They’ve been playing the underdog the entire postseason. However, the 49ers entered the playoffs with a big win against the Los Angeles Rams, completing a regular season sweep.

On offense, San Francisco will be looking to its not-so-secret weapon, Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been killing it when splitting running back and wide receiver duties. The versatile athlete is hoping to cause a problem for the Rams defense and help get his team to the Super Bowl. Also, if the Nick Bosa-led 49ers defense can contain the star-power of the Rams offense, the 49ers could be seeing themselves back on Super Bowl turf.

Earned another opportunity. Next stop: NFC Championship 👊 pic.twitter.com/dqdTyQPbeP — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2022

Rams Look to Continue Impressive Season

The Los Angeles Rams had an electric season to say the least. The resurgence of Matthew Stafford and the dominance of Cooper Kupp led the Rams to a 12-5 record and a NFC West Division title. With Stafford and Kupp playing out of their minds all season, the NFL’s leading quarterback-receiver duo look to continue their legendary season. Stafford helped Kupp total nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. If this duo can gain momentum against the stellar 49ers defense, the Rams just might not be able to slowed down.

While the Rams’ offense have resembled the team’s previously Kurt Warner-led, “Greatest Show on Turf”, the Rams defense will need to stand tall against an opportunistic 49ers offense. The Rams will be relying on defensive playmakers like Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey to help push them into the Super Bowl.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK. pic.twitter.com/zitr8dhWMa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 27, 2022

Expect Fireworks in This NFC Championship

With such hype entering the NFC Championship Game, the Rams initially limited ticket sales to those in the greater-Los Angeles area only. Many speculate this was an effort to counteract the well-traveled 49ers fans who invaded SoFi Stadium in the Week 18 regular season matchup between the two teams. Only time will tell to see how the crowd effects this should-be spectacle.

This will be the second time the 49ers and Rams face off on Championship Sunday. With this, both teams were successful in their most recent championship game appearances but both fell short in their respective Super Bowls. Both the 49ers and Rams look to write their own destiny come Sunday and punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVI.